A look at swim team’s state success

Continuing their tradition of being the gold standard of boys high school swimming in the 3A classification, Boulder City added on to its prestigious pedigree on May 17, successfully capturing their third consecutive state championship.

Photo courtesy BCHS Members of the BCHS boys swim team point at the updated state championship sign entering town. Their recent state title in the pool now puts that mark as 136 championships. It was the team's third state title in a row.

“I’m extremely happy and grateful for being able to help the team achieve a three-peat,” Brigham Jensen said. “Growing up swimming and hearing tales of our legendary swim team, this is something I’ve always wanted to be a part of.”

Growing their living legend with each passing season, the three-peat marked the 14th state championship under head coach Sara Carroll since she took over the program in 1994, which includes five state championship runner-up finishes.

“We’ve had a great run for a long time, starting in 2001 and it’s never really faltered significantly,” Carroll said. “We have had a number of club swimmers from Boulder City Heatwave, DesertStorm and TRA, but we have also had a great number of multisport athletes who have added depth and speed. This element has really helped us. The reputation and culture of the guys’ team has increased our numbers, which makes us stronger at regionals and state.”

With multiple state championship banners hanging in the gymnasium and an alumni that features 18 collegiate swimmers, each new class of Eagles swimmers comes into each season with the expectation of championship or bust.

“Yeah, there’s pressure, but it’s the kind that drives us,” Duncan McClaren said. “We know what’s expected at Boulder City and we’re proud of that. It pushes us to train harder and stay locked in. We want to keep that tradition going and it feels good to be part of something that means so much.”

Familiar with dynasty runs, the Eagles’ latest three-peat is only outdone by a previous record-best run of seven consecutive seasons from 2011-2017.

Flooding the NIAA record books, the Eagles as a team hold the record for most points achieved at a state meet with 191, set in 2013, while holding seven individual state records.

Buying into the culture of excellence set by those before them, the lore of contributing to the the growing dynasty has been the driving force of what keeps the Eagles at the top of the classification.

“Being an Eagle means a lot,” McClaren said. “When you look at everything Boulder City has accomplished in 3A swimming, it’s an honor to be part of that legacy. There’s definitely a standard and we take pride in the work it takes to live up to it. Nothing’s handed to you here. You have to earn it and that’s what makes it special.”