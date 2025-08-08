Unhappy with lawsuit
August 7, 2025 - 5:05 pm
In regard to the lawsuit filed by Susan Reams against the city about the illegal camping issue, I feel it’s frivolous to say the least and a waste of taxpayer dollars if the city has to fight it. We don’t want our community to look like the camping homeless slums of North Las Vegas or Las Vegas.
I love Boulder City and I don’t want it to turn into something like the big city by us.
Michael Wattenbarger,
Boulder City