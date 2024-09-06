103°F
Opinion

A pain in the grass

September 5, 2024 - 5:07 pm
 

Pain in the grass

The city council lost the main focus of why the golf course should take out grass, it’s called the continued loss of Colorado River water that fills our lake. They made a decision to continue to use more than a golf course is allowed so a small amount of people will have a view from their home of greenery.

Artificial turf is also green and it’s great to look at. We’ve had it for 17 years. They are now going to charge a higher fee to golfers to cover the price of the penalty of using too much water and pretend that it is not taking money out of BC residents’ pockets.

Why not use the higher fees to put in artificial grass and comply with SNWA guidelines? At some point the artificial grass would be paid for and the extra fees would go back to the city for other uses. Water is a gift of life. Nothing can live without it. At this point, every drop we have should be valued.

Kathy Calhoun,

Boulder City

