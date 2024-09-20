Letters: Questions statue placement

Briefs headline

I think it is honorable for Boulder City to remember our fallen hero, Shane Patton.

He gave everything - all that he ever was and all he would ever be – his last full measure for his country.

I served in the military for eight years, so I support this gesture of thanks for this fallen soldier.

However, I don’t think it belongs in our most beautiful and popular park. This statue belongs appropriately in Veterans’ Memorial Park where all the other military memorials in the city are located.

Mayor Joe Hardy seems to have ram-rodded this decision through. Is this still America? This important decision should be put on the ballot and voted on. What say you, citizens of Boulder City?

Carl “Carlos” Raines,

Boulder City