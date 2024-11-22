Thank you, BCR

Thank you for letting Boulder City Review readers know your Old Town office location, a local beloved fixture in this community, is closing and staff will be working remotely. We appreciate having contact information to reliably reach the professionals of Boulder City Review.

This immediately caused real concern, personally, and as we all should understand— any professional venue from which we receive fair and balanced accounts of local happenings should never be taken for granted. I picked up the phone and called your general manager, Cal Crane, who kindly assured me the existence of the Boulder City Review is not at risk, with this decision to operate remotely.

We all know many clichés. “Democracy dies in darkness” is a commonly used phrase. It’s overused, abused, in my opinion because many who seemingly cite this phrase often appear to use media communication as activism; commonly these days it’s political activism. Part of the real darkness in which democracy dies, and from which we will all suffer greatly, is if various smaller, professional communication sources such as Boulder City Review (but countless small towns have these local news sources) can’t survive due to rising expenses and other challenges - leaving only a reduced pool of bigger, broad and generally reported news sources.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is important and respected; but, if necessary, I hope local communication outlets such as Boulder City Review can actively maintain and exist even if seeking non-profit status and/or funding (such as grant funding) had to be explored.

Kathleen McGarrity,

Boulder City

Walking Wallace

I am not a regular dog walker. The only dog in our extended family is Wallace, a beagle who lives with his people in New Mexico. His people (our son and his family) will sometimes let Wallace stay with us while they continue their vacation. That’s when Wallace and I join the other dogs and walkers for a few days.

I walk Wallace along Adams and I am astonished to see that some dog walkers pay no attention to the blue and white posted signs which state: “Dog waste is a threat to the health of humans – Degrades our town – Transmits diseases. Leash up and clean up after your dog. BCMC-738B, 7-33(F). It’s the Law.” There is also a graphic showing a dog on a leash with its human scooping up after his relieved dog. As a result, the area where Adams turns into River Mountain has become a doggy outhouse.

I am pondering why this common courtesy is being ignored. Is it: (1) because I can, (2) it doesn’t apply to me, (3) no one will know, (4) I’m a jerk, so what?

Thank you to the responsible dog walkers. I realize that those responsible for maintaining the doggy outhouse areas will probably not read this. I will continue to enjoy my walks with Wallace in spite of you.

Tony Taylor,

Boulder City