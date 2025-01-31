Letter to the Editor

Appreciates column

I want to thank BC Review reporter Bill Evans for sharing his memories of Altadena, Calif., which he, his wife and daughter once called home. It was not just any city to them, but the place where they bought their first house; where their daughter played in the sprinklers and read “Alice in Wonderland” among the climbing roses. I can’t imagine what it must feel like to see the devastation from the recent wildfires, but I do know that Evans’ words put a face on the tragedy, and I am grateful for that. Not an easy story to hear, but beautifully written and one we all need to know.

Joan Patterson,

Boulder City