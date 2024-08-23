97°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Opinion

Resident agrees with editorial

August 22, 2024 - 7:41 pm
 

Resident agrees with editorial

It was refreshing to read Bill Evans’ commentary in the Aug. 15 BC Review. The opinions of non-residents of our town are important, especially because of our tourism-based local economy and the increasing incidence of boarded up businesses. I think that Mr. Evans is right on the money.

Consider the following:

Most bars and restaurants here don’t have free Wifi for their customers. Spend a day in Las Vegas or Henderson and there is free Wifi virtually everywhere. Wifi is so universally common now that many consider it to be akin to a utility. But not in Boulder City.

The United Methodist Church proposal to build affordable senior housing here in town in my humble opinion was a win/win scenario for Boulder City. Housing prices in BC are ridiculous, especially for seniors living on a fixed income. The UMC proposal would have helped to somewhat alleviate that issue, but many people worried about “druggies and welfare cases” moving in to “Section 8 housing.” Totally unrealistic.

Yes, Mr. Evans. I like the old classics and am admittedly addicted to Pink Floyd. But every so often when I’m driving with the top down, I’ll put in a CD of No More Kings or another newer band just to stay current. Boulder City could still reflect old-town charm while staying current with today’s tech and new social norms. You can’t listen to the Beach Boys forever.

Matt Di Teresa,

Boulder City

MOST READ
THE LATEST
bcr default image
When even your teeth sweat
Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Last Thursday one of my supervisors from the Review-Journal and I had our quarterly breakfast/lunch to discuss how the job and newspaper are going.

Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

As I have made pretty clear in the year and a half that I have been writing for the Review, I am music obsessed. So it should come as no surprise that I am gonna start a story that will eventually come around to an existential issue in Boulder City by talking about a band fight.

bcr default image
City may receive Patton memorial
By Chuck Baker

Editor’s Note: Chuck Baker is a member of the Boulder City Historic Preservation Commission

bcr default image
Get in the game
By Rod Woodbury

Like many of you, I’ve been viewing bits and pieces of the Paris Summer Olympics over the last two weeks. There’s something alluring about watching the best of the world’s best compete on an international stage. “The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat,” as ABC’s Wide World of Sports used to say, captivates my attention. Hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide apparently feel the same.

bcr default image
Great feats require training, training… and more training
By Greg Chesser Acting fire chief

Many of us have been watching the Olympic Games in Paris, seeing stories about how many hours of training go into making it to the Games. Just like an athlete, firefighters and paramedics must train regularly and hone critical skills. If you don’t practice, you can’t get better. And in our line of work, if we don’t practice, we could get hurt – or worse.

bcr default image
Blast from the past
By Mayor Joe Hardy

Recently, I came across something I wrote 25 years ago – in 1999. I want to share some of it because it still applies today. While I may be a little older, my perspective on Boulder City has mostly remained the same.

bcr default image
See David Copperfield but skip the bouillabaisse
By Ron Eland

Last week I interviewed Seth Grabel, a very talented magician, who now calls Boulder City home. He’s featured in this week’s edition on page 2.

bcr default image
A story of reconciliation amidst division
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

I keep going into the week when it is time for me to write a column with an idea that I know I want to write about but events keep pushing that idea further out into the future.