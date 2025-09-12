Letter to the Editor: Wishes to clarify

Wishes to clarify

I am writing to clarify my position and correct several mischaracterizations in your Sept. 4 article about the scooter and e-rideable ordinance.

The article stated that “multiple attempts to contact Medo were unsuccessful.” In fact, two emails from the Review went to my spam folder and were not seen until after publication. Had I seen them, I would have gladly responded.

My position has never been that I am against regulation. I fully support reasonable safety rules. My concern is that enforcement and penalties are being advanced before education and certification. The program I developed — DamWise: Certified to Ride — is a proactive, community-based approach designed to reduce accidents through structured training, equipment inspections, public education, and youth engagement.

The article also suggested that bicycles were part of my proposal. This is incorrect. The program is focused exclusively on electric rideables such as scooters and OneWheels, not traditional bicycles.

In addition, framing the proposal as something that would line my family’s pockets was misleading. Boulder City Electric is a family-run business, and family members listed in the plan each have defined roles in compliance, technology, training, or outreach. Suggesting otherwise misrepresented the integrity of the program.

Finally, while the article reported the program’s cost of $155,000, it did not explain what that figure covered. The number included a certification database, registration system, training curriculum, indoor course, inspections, safety campaigns, and certified staff. And the program included even more than what is listed here. Reporting the cost without context left readers with the wrong impression. Importantly, the city’s own approach will also cost money — whether through police, fire, or staff time — yet will not provide the same comprehensive system or long-term results.

My goal is to ensure Boulder City adopts a transparent plan that prioritizes education and safety first. The public deserves to know such a plan already exists and is ready for consideration.

Aaron Medo

Boulder City