Letters to the Editor

Choosing the right market

After waiting 10 years, Boulder City residents could realize their wish for a second grocery store in town. However, the question remains what type of grocery store will really meet the current needs of most people. Recent feedback in the BC Review based on social media appears to favor the concept of a specialty food store. Stores such as Trader Joe’s may offer better selection and pricing than Albertsons on specialty items like meat, cheese, and wine. On the other hand, discount grocers such as Grocery Outlet would be more competitive price-wise across the board, especially for anyone on a budget and not necessarily looking for gourmet options regularly on a weekly basis.

The new owners of the old market will become hometown heroes by making a difference in our community if their vision coincides with the needs of its residents. Careful what you wish for Boulder City.

Susan Provyn,

Boulder City

A big thanks

We would like to send a very big “Thanks” to Mayor Joe Hardy and Councilwoman Denise Ashurst for participating in our recent “New Clothes for Foster Kids” clothing drive last Tuesday. With their help, we counted, folded and packed up enough new outfits for 535 kids along with 386 sets of socks and underwear. These outfits will guarantee that all will have brand new clothes to wear when school starts. This year was our 10th year of providing new clothes for foster kids, and the next fund/clothing drive will be July 2026. Any and all are invited to participate with new clothing or cash.

St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church

Boulder City