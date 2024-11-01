A close call

My dog and I were taking our morning walk one day last week. We walked down Lake Mountain Drive, and down into the flood control channel, as we do every morning.

This particular morning an unleashed black shepherd ran up to my large leashed dog. I knew my dog was not OK with this, so I grabbed his collar and straddled him to keep him calm.

Meanwhile, the owner, about 50 feet away, yelled, “my dog is ‘friendly.’” She then proceeded to yell at me that my dog wasn’t socialized and needed training. All the while her dog is ignoring her. So much for voice control. This could have ended badly if either dog had perceived a threat. I will carry pepper spray from now on. It’s just a shame that it needs to be used on the dog and not the owner.

By the way, she never apologized for her dog. Just one question. Does someone have to get badly hurt before the council does the right thing?

Pamela Triolo,

Boulder City