Trio of Eagles to vie in national track tourney

A trio of Boulder City High School track and field athletes have left their mark nationally, earning bids individually for the 2017 USA Track & Field National Junior Olympic Championships in Lawrence, Kansas, on July 24-30.

Making their way through a Las Vegas qualifier and regional qualifier in Escondido, California, that featured 3,500 entries, class of 2017 graduate Jordyn Trobiani qualified for nationals in the triple jump and high jump, while senior Zach Trone and freshman Jake Trone will compete in the triple jump for their respective age brackets.

“I’m incredibly proud of all three of them,” said girls track coach Sara Fisher, who has been working with the trio this summer. “These kids are competing against the top athletes in the country. It’s awesome to see them all step up and challenge themselves at a very high level.”

Taking the Region 15 qualifier that featured the top athletes from Hawaii, Nevada and Southern California by storm, Trobiani placed fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 9.29 meters (30-5.7), while clearing the qualifying mark of 1.42 meters (4-7.9) in the high jump. She’ll compete in the 17-18-year-old age bracket.

“I am so excited to compete with so many talented athletes from across the country,” Trobiani said. “At regionals there was great competition and I’m looking forward to seeing what type of competition there will be at the national level.”

Trobiani said it was an honor to represent her school one last time before she starting her freshman season at Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska.

“This is such a huge opportunity to represent Boulder City and my team at Boulder City High School,” Trobiani said. “Coach Fisher has pushed me to continue competing in meets after our state championship and she has helped make it possible for me to qualify for this national meet. I am looking forward to representing my community and track team one last time.”

Looking to get to the collegiate level himself, Zach Trone is hoping to parlay his national experience into recruiting buzz this summer, after placing fifth in the 17-18-year-old age bracket at the Region 15 qualifier with a leap of 13.28 meters (43-6.8) in the triple jump.

“This is a very exciting time for me, getting to represent both myself and Boulder City on a very large stage,” Zach Trone said. “This could be a key stepping stone toward my future and my path toward college. I’m looking forward to spreading my name and competing with some of the top athletes in the country.”

One of the top 3A jumpers in the state, Zach Trone finished fourth at the three-state championship meet this past May for the Eagles. Hoping to get similar contributions from the younger Trone, Jake already looks the part as an incoming freshman.

Placing fourth in the triple jump for the 13-14-year-old age bracket, Jake Trone completed a jump of 11.04 meters (36-2.6), which would have qualified him for the 3A Southern Region finals this past season with the Eagles.

The 51st USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships will be held at Rock Chalk Park, home of Kansas Track and Field program.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.