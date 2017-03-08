Sports Brief

Community golf day at Cascata set for April 17

Boulder City residents are invited to participate in the annual Boulder City Community Golf Day on April 17 at Cascata.

The day will begin at 7:30 a.m. with check-in and a continental breakfast. A shotgun start will begin the play at 8:30 a.m., with lunch and prizes planned for approximately 12:30 p.m.

Registration is open exclusively to Boulder City residents through March 30, and participation is limited to 128 golfers.

The $120 fee includes golf, breakfast, lunch, partial caddie fee and prizes.

For more information or to register, contact Julie Calloway at 702-293-9253 or jcalloway@bcnv.org. Interested golfers also can register at the Parks and Recreation Department offices, 900 Arizona St.