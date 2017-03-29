Selinger, Trone shine for track teams at tourney

Peaking at the right time, junior Sierra Selinger was the only Eagle to medal on Saturday at the 4A Arbor View Invitational, placing third in the 3200-meter run.

Finishing with a time of 12:21.52, Selinger finished behind Basic’s Raquel Chavez and Green Valley’s Mia Smith, who are both 4A regional contenders. Selinger’s time was just over a minute faster than Moapa Valley senior rival Matilda Thompson.

Selinger also placed 10th in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:49.56, finishing as the second 3A runner behind Moapa Valley sophomore Ashlyn Western (5:48.24).

Senior Kenadee Bailey also found success at Arbor View, placing fourth in the triple jump, fifth in the long jump and 12th in the 100-meter hurdles.

Junior Zach Trone was the only boy to garner a top five finish at Arbor View, placing fifth in three events: the triple jump, 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.

“Zach has continued to shine for us,” boys head coach Staci Selinger said. “He should be a state contender for us.”

Treating the March 23 Mojave matchup as a warmup for the Arbor View Invitational, the Eagles finished last behind Mojave and Moapa Valley, but had a handful of personal records.

“We looked at Mojave as more of a practice since we had an invite the following day and wanted to run well there,” coach Selinger said. “As a team, I think they performed just how we wanted them to.”

Shinning brightest at Mojave, junior Buddy Boggs set personal best in the high jump (first place; 5-6), triple jump (second place; 37 feet) and 110-meter hurdles (fourth place; 19.7 seconds). Boggs also placed fourth in the pole vault.

Senior Chase Cowley also set personal bests in the shot put (third place; 37 feet) and discus (fourth place; 96-1), along with senior James Embro in the 400-meter dash (fifth place; 58.4 seconds) and junior Antonio Cimino in the 200-meter dash (fifth place; 24.2 seconds).

Trone, who placed first in the 100-meter dash and long jump, and juniors Alex Krausman, who placed second in the 800-meter run, and Briggs Huxford, who placed third in the pole vault, rounded out the Eagles’ effort.

The Lady Eagles placed second at Mojave, trailing the Rattlers by nine points with a score of 61, behind their star core of seniors Jordyn Trobiani, Sara Stepherson and Kate Stepherson, along with Bailey and Sierra Selinger.

“We have a great group this year,” girls head coach Sara Fisher said. “We should have a few more state participants this year, with an opportunity to have a few girls medal.”

Collecting first-place finishes at Mojave for the Lady Eagles were Bailey (triple jump and long jump) Trobiani (400-meters and high jump), Selinger (800-meter) and Sara Stepherson (pole vault).

Selinger placed second in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter, with other second-place finished by Bailey (100-meter hurdles), Trobiani (triple jump) and Kate Stepherson (pole vault).

Junior Hannah Miller (third place in the long jump), junior Kerry Helvig (third place in 800-meters) and sophomore Kaitlyn Miller (fifth in discus with a personal record of 68-1) rounded out the Lady Eagles’ efforts.

Sophomore Darlene Canedo placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 1:00.2 and third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 21.2 seconds. Both times were personal bests.

Upcoming games

Today, vs. Sunrise Mountain and Virgin Valley, at Virgin Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Ron Resler Invitational, at home, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, vs. Moapa, 3:30 p.m.