Seen on Scene: At the Youth Floor Hockey Opening Ceremony

Photos by Hunter Terry/Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s youth hockey season began with its annual opening ceremony Saturday, followed by the first game of the season at the Recreation Center gym.

James, 4, and Mike Hiler attended the youth hockey opening ceremony Saturday at the Boulder City Recreation Center as James began his first year of hockey.

Sarah, Meghan, 9, Jack, 7, and Stephen Mealey attended the youth hockey opening ceremony Saturday at the Recreation Center gym, kicking off Jack’s second year playing floor hockey.

Landyn Rowe, 5, left, and Mason Rowe, 4, who will play for the Leprechauns, attended the opening ceremony for their first season of youth floor hockey with Gage Dalton, 11, who played in the league for five years.

Emerson, left, and Brady Prestwich attended the opening ceremony for Emerson’s third year of youth floor hockey at the Recreation Center.

Ian Burr and T-Rex player Porter Burr attended the opening ceremony Saturday kicking off Porter’s second year of youth floor hockey.