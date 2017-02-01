Posted 

Seen on Scene: At the Youth Floor Hockey Opening Ceremony

Seen on Scene: At the Youth Floor Hockey Opening Ceremony

web1_bcr-seen-on-scene-youth-hockey-6-feb02-17_7883427.jpg
Hunter Terry/Boulder City Review Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department's youth hockey season began with its annual opening ceremony Saturday followed by the first game of the season at the Recreation Center gym.

Seen on Scene: At the Youth Floor Hockey Opening Ceremony

web1_bcr-seen-on-scene-youth-hockey-print-feb02-17_7883427.jpg
Hunter Terry/Boulder City Review James, 4, and Mike Hiler attended the youth hockey opening ceremony Saturday at the Boulder City Recreation Center as James began his first year of hockey.

Seen on Scene: At the Youth Floor Hockey Opening Ceremony

web1_bcr-seen-on-scene-youth-hockey-print-feb02-1-17_7883427.jpg
Hunter Terry/Boulder City Review Sarah, Meghan, 9, Jack, 7, and Stephen Mealey attended the youth hockey opening ceremony Saturday at the recreation center gym, kicking off Jack's second year playing floor hockey.

Seen on Scene: At the Youth Floor Hockey Opening Ceremony

web1_bcr-seen-on-scene-youth-hockey-print-feb02-2-17_7883427.jpg
Hunter Terry/Boulder City Review Landyn Rowe, 5, left, and Mason Rowe, 4, who will play for the Leprechauns, attended the opening ceremony for their first season of youth floor hockey with Gage Dalton, 11, who played on the league for five years.

Seen on Scene: At the Youth Floor Hockey Opening Ceremony

web1_bcr-seen-on-scene-youth-hockey-print-feb02-4-17_7883427.jpg
Hunter Terry/Boulder City Review Emerson, left, and Brady Prestwich attended the opening ceremony for Emerson's third year of youth floor hockey at the Parks and Recreation Center.

Seen on Scene: At the Youth Floor Hockey Opening Ceremony

web1_bcr-seen-on-scene-youth-hockey-print-feb02-5-17_7883427.jpg
Hunter Terry/Boulder City Review Ian Burr and T-Rex player Porter Burr attended the opening ceremony Saturday kicking off Porter's second year of youth floor hockey.

Photos by Hunter Terry/Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s youth hockey season began with its annual opening ceremony Saturday, followed by the first game of the season at the Recreation Center gym.

James, 4, and Mike Hiler attended the youth hockey opening ceremony Saturday at the Boulder City Recreation Center as James began his first year of hockey.

Hunter Terry/Boulder City Review

Sarah, Meghan, 9, Jack, 7, and Stephen Mealey attended the youth hockey opening ceremony Saturday at the Recreation Center gym, kicking off Jack’s second year playing floor hockey.

Hunter Terry/Boulder City Review

Landyn Rowe, 5, left, and Mason Rowe, 4, who will play for the Leprechauns, attended the opening ceremony for their first season of youth floor hockey with Gage Dalton, 11, who played in the league for five years.

Hunter Terry/Boulder City Review

Emerson, left, and Brady Prestwich attended the opening ceremony for Emerson’s third year of youth floor hockey at the Recreation Center.

Hunter Terry/Boulder City Review

Ian Burr and T-Rex player Porter Burr attended the opening ceremony Saturday kicking off Porter’s second year of youth floor hockey.