Roundup: Young soccer players honored

Boulder City High School’s freshman boys soccer star Julian Balmer and girls sophomore star Madison Manns were each selected to the All-Sunrise Conference second-team after leading their respective program’s youth movements.

“An accomplishment like this is very rewarding for me, especially having achieved it for the first time so early on in my career,” Balmer said. “This achievement excites and encourages me to work even harder to improve so we can do even better next year.”

Helping the Eagles improve with an extra two wins (5-10-2) this season, Balmer was the team’s key catalyst on offense with a team-leading 10 goals and three assists.

“Julian is an aggressive player with the speed to complement his playing style,” boys head coach Chad Smith said. “Julian is a very flexible player, with the ability to play defense at a high level, as well. I look forward to Julian having an outstanding season next year, where he will be able to work even more effectively with the upperclassman.”

Leading the girls in goals this season, Manns proved to be an all-around threat for the Lady Eagles, scoring nine goals, while dishing out five assists.

As a freshman, Manns was a first-team All-Southern Region selection after leading the team with eight goals and three assists, making her one of the state’s top underclassman.

Bowling

Capturing their first 3A state championship in school history last season, Boulder City High School girls bowling figures to contend once attend despite losing two key seniors.

“It’s going to be really tough to replace the production Abigail (Harling) and Alexis (Cable) gave us last season, but we expect to stay competitive,” girls head coach Garth Schulz said. “We have two varsity returners and two junior varsity returners leading the way this season, so hopefully experience will be on our side.”

Senior Bailey Bennett-Jordan and sophomore Christine Smith are expected to lead the way for the Lady Eagles after both bowling 459 in last season’s final.

“Having both of them back will be key for us,” Schulz said. “We’re going to need both of them to continue to be strong bowlers if we’re going to compete for another title.”

Junior varsity returners, senior Camille Torgesen and junior Samantha Wagner, are expected to round out the team’s starting rotation.

Hopeful to earn leading roles and continue the winning tradition for the boys program, junior Sam Holt returns as the Eagles’ lone starter, routinely bowling in the high 470s last season.

“Sam wasn’t a part of the championship teams we’ve built in the past, but he was around that atmosphere and knows what to expect,” boys coach Rodney Ball said. “I’m hopeful that experience will help him lead this season.”