Courtesy photo

The Knights of Columbus, District 12, held its basketball free throw championship contest Feb. 18 in the gymnasium at the Boulder City Recreation Center. Winners were, front row, from left, Anaya May, Kennedy Barrow, Mikalina Korfman, Kamry Bailey, Angel Hernandez, David Martinez and Martin Thompson. They were congratulated by Knights, back row, from left, Dave Chubb, Mark Ebbert and Ray Brewer. The winners advance to the regional contest March 18, also to be held in Boulder City.