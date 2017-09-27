City Recreation

Synergy undefeated in city’s volleyball league

This week in the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s adult fall volleyball league, Synergy swept Heavy Hitters and last year’s league champions Volleygirls in two games, according to Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator. They lead the league with a 3-0 record, followed by Volleygirls at 2-1.

Games resume at 6:30 p.m. Monday evening in the new gymnasium and continue through October.

Close games highlight men’s softball, while Credit Union tops coed league

In the men’s softball league, there were some close games on Sept. 21, with Mad Dogs and Pit Stop splitting their doubleheader and Duetto running away with 19-9 and 11-0 wins over Ralph’s Tires, Lehr said.

Boulder Dam Credit Union is in the lead in the coed softball league this season with a 4-0 start. Boulder Bowl is close behind with a 3-1 record, followed by T.Q. Pallets and Classy N Sassy, both with 2-1 standings.

Both softball leagues continue through December at the ballfields at Hemenway Valley Park, with men’s teams playing on Thursday evenings and coed teams playing on Sundays.