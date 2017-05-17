Athlete of the Week

Each week the coaches at Boulder City High School nominate an athlete to spotlight for contributions made to his or her team. This week’s honor goes to senior Montana Lloyd, a four-year letterman and captain of the varsity swim team. She has been a regional and state champion numerous times, and was regional swimmer of the year in 2016. To help the girls win this year’s regional title, she won the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard backstroke, as well as leading two first-place relay teams. Lloyd holds the school’s record in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard backstroke. She is the daughter of Wade and Tiani Lloyd.

Laura Hubel/Boulder City Review