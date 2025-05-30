Zwahlen named 3A Mountain League player of the year

Among six Boulder City High School boys volleyball players to make the All-Mountain League team, David Zwahlen was named 3A Mountain League player of the year.

Jenas-Keogh comes home with the gold

Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Rewarding their hard work and dedication, six members of the Boulder City High School boys volleyball team were named to the All-Mountain League team.

Among six Boulder City High School boys volleyball players to make the All-Mountain League team, David Zwahlen was named 3A Mountain League player of the year.

Helping the Eagles finish as 3A state champion runners-up, Zwahlen was a two-way force this past season, generating 183 kills and 54 serving aces, while making 302 digs and 27 blocks defensively.

“David deserves this honor,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “He has been a dependable go-to player, that we trust every time he’s on the floor. He’s strategic and sees the floor well, which makes him both a great offensive and defensive player. He’s the whole package.”

Joining Zwahlen on the Mountain League first team was Chandler Shamo, Sam O’Shaughnessy and Tyler Bradshaw, who helped the Eagles to a 30-9 record this past season.

Offensive catalyst for the Eagles, Shamo recorded 223 kills and 30 serving aces, while O’Shaughnessy added 203 kills and 33 aces.

Shamo added 166 digs and 34 blocks, while O’Shaughnessy recorded 111 digs and 70 blocks.

A key defensive presence, Bradshaw made 223 digs.

Making the second team for the Eagles was Carson Alder and Levi Randall.

“Every year I believe all my starters deserve to be on the first team and this year was no different,” Huxford said. “All of them worked hard every day and were the reason why we were successful. It’s great to know that opposing coaches remember them and recognize them.”

Breaking out in his senior season, Alder recorded 128 kills with 89 blocks, 43 digs and 26 aces.

In his first season with the program, Randall set the program record for most blocks in a season with 106, while adding 106 kills.