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McClarens lead swimmers to title

Ahead of the pack, Zoey McClaren and Duncan McClaren were both the high point earners during th ...
Ahead of the pack, Zoey McClaren and Duncan McClaren were both the high point earners during the 3A regional meet. 
Photos courtesy Sara Carroll Boulder City High School boys and girls swim teams celebrate winni ...
Photos courtesy Sara Carroll Boulder City High School boys and girls swim teams celebrate winning 3A Southern regional titles on May 8.
Ahead of the pack, Zoey McClaren and Duncan McClaren were both the high point earners during th ...
Ahead of the pack, Zoey McClaren and Duncan McClaren were both the high point earners during the 3A regional meet 
Photos courtesy Sara Carroll Boulder City High School boys and girls swim teams celebrate winni ...
Photos courtesy Sara Carroll Boulder City High School boys and girls swim teams celebrate winning 3A southern regional titles on May 8.
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Continuing their illustrious pedigree of excellence, Boulder City High School boys and girls swimming each took home 3A regional championships this past weekend.

In a routing effort, the boys won handily 524-310 over Adelson, while the girls got past Adelson 369-304.

“The girls surprised me,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “They all swam their best times individually and they dropped time on relays as well. We only have one club swimmer, but they stepped up big-time. The boys also swam very well, dropping their times to win another regional championship.”

Leading way for the boys, Duncan McClaren was the high point earner for the 3A boys race, finishing first individually in both the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle.

Canyon Lennon captured first in the 100-yard breaststroke and second in the 200-yard individual medley, while Tate Orton took first in the 100-yard backstroke and second in the 100-yard butterfly.

Ayden Villa finished second in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle, while Cruz Stevens finished second in the 200-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle.

Erick Garza finished third in the 200-yard individual medley and fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke, while Jackson Smith came away with third in the 500-yard freestyle.

Drew Huysenstruyt and Thomas Cosgrove placed third and fourth, respectively, in the 200-yard freestyle, while Cameron Riley finished fourth in both the 50-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle.

The boys also placed first in the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.

Leading the way for the girls, Zoey McClaren was the high point earner for the 3A girls, finishing first individually in both the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle.

Chelsi Larson took second in the 200-yard breaststroke and fourth in the 50-yard freestyle, while Audrey Humphrey finished second in the 500-yard freestyle.

Kennedy Steckelberg was third in the 200-yard freestyle and fourth in 100-yard backstroke.

The girls also placed first in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Looking ahead to state, the Eagles will compete at Pavilion this weekend, in hopes of bringing back more hardware.

“The boys should win state,” Carroll said. “They had a number of time drops. The girls should also be in the mix. Truckee has a strong team up north.”

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