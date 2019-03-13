Swimmers buoyed by title prospects

(File) Boulder City High School senior A.J. Pouch, seen swimming the 200-meter breaststroke in August at the Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine, California, is gearing up for a run at the state championship along with his teammates.

Looking to continue their dynasty, members of Boulder City High School’s girls swimming team are primed to capture their seventh consecutive 3A state championship this spring.

“Getting a seventh state title will prove how strong of a team we are,” senior Rose Pouch said. “We consistently strive to be the best. Keeping our winning streak alive this year is definitely important to us.”

Pouch and senior Aimee Garcia return after winning a pair of events each at the 3A state meet last season. Pouch won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly; Garcia won the 200 and 500 freestyles.

In total, the Lady Eagles bring back 11 swimmers who made state meet appearances.

“Every year our team brings back a lot of talent, and every year winning state is an important goal for us so that we can keep the legacy alive,” Garcia said.

There’s a friendly rivalry between teammates, who form a solid one-two punch, motivating each other one stroke at a time.

“Having a teammate like Aimee (Garcia) definitely motivates me to better myself,” Pouch said. “We both strive to better ourselves and support our team as well. I feel we’re a great duo that will do even greater things during our last season together.”

Also returning with state meet experience is junior Quinci Thomas, who finished third in the 100 and 500 freestyles last season.

Seniors Lily Gibson (100 breaststroke) and Ashleigh Wood (50 and 100 freestyle), juniors Megan Johnson (100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley), Tegan Pappas (50 and 100 freestyle) and Audrey Selinger (100 butterfly and 200 freestyle), and sophomores Isabella Fecteau (200 individual medley and 500 freestyle), Katie Grey (100 backstroke and 500 freestyle) and Daphne Thompson (100 backstroke and 200 individual medley) also bring state meet experience.

Looking to start a new dynasty, the boys program is hoping to raise another 3A banner after having its streak of seven straight 3A state championships snapped last season with a second-place finish.

Senior A.J. Pouch said he thinks this year’s group is coming back recharged and ready to claim another state title after falling to Northern Nevada challenger Truckee at state.

“We all know that you can’t win them all, but we did put up a fight,” A.J. Pouch said. “After state, I looked at my team and saw fire in their eyes. We weren’t upset with getting second, we just got motivated. We used whatever frustration and emotions we had from last year and put them in the pool to try and be better. I think the team is more excited to reclaim the title and be on top again this year than we were keeping the streak alive last year.”

A.J. Pouch returns as the three-time defending 100 breaststroke state champion and two-time defending 200 individual medley champion. He’ll team with senior Chandler Larson (100 backstroke and 200 individual medley) and sophomore Joe Purdy (500 freestyle and 200 freestyle), who each finished second and third in individual events at state last season.

Returning with state meet experience for the boys will be junior Ty Pendleton (200 individual medley) and sophomores Ethan Porter (200 freestyle and 500 freestyle), Bret Stewart (100 butterfly and 200 individual medley) and Seth Woodbury (100 breaststroke).

Opening the season with a 3A matchup, Boulder City will swim against Sunrise Mountain at Heritage Park at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 16.

