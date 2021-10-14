71°F
Sports

Lady Eagles on win streak

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 13, 2021 - 5:11 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Zoey Robinson had 15 digs in Friday’s, Oct. 8, rout of Cadence Academy 25-11, 25-19 and 25-13.

After routing Cadence Academy 3-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 12, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team won its most recent three matches and is riding a five-game winning streak.

Even with the trio of 3-0 victories, defeating Desert Pines on Friday, Oct. 8, and Clark on Oct. 6, head coach Chad Robinson said he knows there’s still work to be done for his team to fulfill its full potential.

“The results are good, but we’re still growing as a team,” he said. “Even though we got a 3-0 victory tonight, we know we need to be better if we want to beat Moapa in the postseason. Every game we strive to be better.”

Proud of the girls’ offensive output, Robinson noted the team’s ball movement during its winning streak, highlighting the girls’ ability to get multiple players involved.

Routing Cadence 25-11, 25-19, 25-13, senior Ashlyn Hess led the way with 13 kills, and Juliana Luebke added 10 kills and six digs defensively. Sophomore Addison Doane added eight kills, and senior Zoey Robinson generated 15 digs.

Senior Alyssa Bryant set the tone with 35 assists and seven serving aces.

Against Desert Pines in a 25-5, 25-8, 25-10 victory, Luebke had 11 kills and four aces, and Zoey Robinson had nine digs and five aces. Bryant added 26 assist and nine aces.

Against Clark in a 25-12, 25-14, 25-10 rout, Doane led the way with 15 kills, while Luebke added 14 digs and nine kills. Zoey Robinson made 20 digs, leading the way with nine aces, and Bryant had 31 assists.

Coming into the final stretch of the regular season, the Lady Eagles will host SLAM Academy tonight, Oct. 14, followed by an away game at Pahrump Valley on Monday, Oct. 18, and home game against Clark on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

With the postseason looming, coach Robinson said he is hopeful to see more intensity from his team, with the margin for error closing as each game passes.

“Heading into the postseason, we’re going to need to want it, especially on the defensive end,” he said. “We need girls diving for digs, looking to make an extra play. Winning teams grind out victories, especially in close games. On offense, I really like what we’re doing. Now it’s time for us to become a complete team.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

