Jenas-Keogh comes home with the gold

Finishing her junior campaign with style, girls track star Sancha Jenas-Keogh made sure Boulder City High School track and field had a representative on the podium at the 3A state meet.

Photo courtesy BCHS Taking home some hardware, Sancha Jenas-Keogh placed first in both the high jump and 200-meter dash, while finishing second in the 100-meter dash.

Competing at Moapa Valley on May 17, Jenas-Keogh placed first in both the high jump and 200-meter dash, while finishing second in the 100-meter dash. She was also part of the Eagles’ 4x100 relay team that placed sixth with seniors Noelle Payne and Makayla Nelson and sophomore Shasta Ryan-Willett.

“Sancha is an incredible athlete,” girls head coach Mark Misuraca said. “I was really impressed with her high jump, because it’s something she just took up this year. I think that just shows what kind of athleticism she has. She’s a big time performer for us.”

Making the trip to state for the girls, senior Xochitl Skousen placed third in the pole vault, while junior Ruby de Jong placed 10th.

Junior Leonesse Williams took seventh in the 800-meter run, while freshman Kyra Stevens placed eighth in the long jump.

Making waves with a youth movement at state, Stevens was one of four underclassmen to compete for the girls.

In the relay events, the 4x800 team of senior Abigail Francis, sophomore Hannah Stark, Nelson and Williams finished seventh, while the 4x400 team of Nelson, Williams, Stark and freshman Sophia Elburn finished eighth.

For the boys, senior Jayden Thackeray finished second in the 400-meter dash, while senior Sam Bonar finished eighth in the shot put.

“Jayden ran a really good time, even though the weather and wind were terrible,” boys head coach Michael Armstrong said. “He was very pleased with his performance and excited to be on the podium. Finishing in the top four is a huge accomplishment for anyone.

The boys 4x400 relay team of seniors Logan Goode, Paul Moll, Ethan Valencia and Thackeray also finished eighth.