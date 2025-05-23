73°F
Sports

Jenas-Keogh comes home with the gold

Photo courtesy BCHS Taking home some hardware, Sancha Jenas-Keogh placed first in both the high ...
Photo courtesy BCHS Taking home some hardware, Sancha Jenas-Keogh placed first in both the high jump and 200-meter dash, while finishing second in the 100-meter dash.
May 22, 2025 - 5:03 pm
 

Finishing her junior campaign with style, girls track star Sancha Jenas-Keogh made sure Boulder City High School track and field had a representative on the podium at the 3A state meet.

Competing at Moapa Valley on May 17, Jenas-Keogh placed first in both the high jump and 200-meter dash, while finishing second in the 100-meter dash. She was also part of the Eagles’ 4x100 relay team that placed sixth with seniors Noelle Payne and Makayla Nelson and sophomore Shasta Ryan-Willett.

“Sancha is an incredible athlete,” girls head coach Mark Misuraca said. “I was really impressed with her high jump, because it’s something she just took up this year. I think that just shows what kind of athleticism she has. She’s a big time performer for us.”

Making the trip to state for the girls, senior Xochitl Skousen placed third in the pole vault, while junior Ruby de Jong placed 10th.

Junior Leonesse Williams took seventh in the 800-meter run, while freshman Kyra Stevens placed eighth in the long jump.

Making waves with a youth movement at state, Stevens was one of four underclassmen to compete for the girls.

In the relay events, the 4x800 team of senior Abigail Francis, sophomore Hannah Stark, Nelson and Williams finished seventh, while the 4x400 team of Nelson, Williams, Stark and freshman Sophia Elburn finished eighth.

For the boys, senior Jayden Thackeray finished second in the 400-meter dash, while senior Sam Bonar finished eighth in the shot put.

“Jayden ran a really good time, even though the weather and wind were terrible,” boys head coach Michael Armstrong said. “He was very pleased with his performance and excited to be on the podium. Finishing in the top four is a huge accomplishment for anyone.

The boys 4x400 relay team of seniors Logan Goode, Paul Moll, Ethan Valencia and Thackeray also finished eighth.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Hayden Nordstorm hits a ball up the middle of the field a ...
Lady Eagles fall to eventual state champions
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing with a 1-2 record in the 3A state tournament, Boulder City High School softball defeated Southern challenger SLAM Academy 8-3 on May 16, followed by a pair of losses to eventual state champion Fernley.

Photo courtesy Sara Carroll Boulder City High School boys swim team celebrates their third cons ...
BCHS boys three-peat in the pool
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Winning their third consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School dominated the competition on May 17 at the Moana Springs Community Aquatic Center in Reno.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Rhiley Beck drives the ball up field against Pahrump Vall ...
Beck, bats lead Lady Eagles to region title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School softball finished as 3A Southern Region champions on May 10, after knocking off SLAM Academy 10-0 in the finals on May 8.

Photo courtesy Sara Carroll The boys swim team celebrate winning the 3A Southern Regional champ ...
Boys swim takes first, girls second at regionals
Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Swimming at Pavilion Pool on May 9, Boulder City High School boys swimming finished as 3A Southern Region champions, while the girls finished as region runner-ups.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sam O'Shaughnessy lofts the ball past the Somerset Losee ...
Volleyball falls short for state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys volleyball’s quest for a fifth consecutive 3A state championship was denied on May 13 after falling to rival Virgin Valley 3-2 in the state championship match.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Gauge Rhodes hits a double to left field against Canyon S ...
Eagles look to strike gold on the diamond at state tourament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing as the 3A regional runner-up, Boulder City High School baseball has punched their ticket into the 3A state tournament, after falling to the The Meadows 10-1 in the regional championship game on May 10.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Cael Starley hits a line drive to left field against The ...
Eagles have to wait for postseason play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Traveling to rival Pahrump Valley on May 2, Boulder City High School baseball ended the regular season with a 5-4 victory.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City pitcher Payton Rogers throws a no-hitter aga ...
Lady Eagles undefeated in league play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing the regular season undefeated in 3A play, Boulder City High School softball is riding an emotional high into the postseason, following a 7-4 victory over rival Virgin Valley on May 1.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review David Zwahlen swats the ball into the opposing court agai ...
Eagles on quest for another state volleyball title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Defending their state championship with pride, Boulder City High School boys volleyball defeated Somerset Losee 3-1 on May 6.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Preston Van Beveren floats the ball past a Western defend ...
Volleyball still on pace for 5th state title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Goal No. 1 is complete for Boulder City High School boys volleyball, who won the regular season Mountain League title, giving them the top seed heading into the postseason.