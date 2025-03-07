47°F
Golfers swing for greater success in 2025

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Working on their short game, Agustin Acosta and Chase Kov ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Working on their short game, Agustin Acosta and Chase Kovacevich putt at Boulder City Municipal on March 3.
Photo courtesy Boulder City High School The BCHS cheerleading team was all smiles over the week ...
bcr default image
Youth movement hits baseball diamond
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Performing the butterfly stroke, Brigham Jensen races to ...
Swim teams eye repeat of state glory
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Chandler Shamo goes up for a thunderous spike in practice ...
Eagles seek five-peat
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 6, 2025 - 5:02 pm
 

Optimism is high this season for Boulder City High School boys golf, who come into the season as the defending 3A Southern Region champions.

“We returned our core from last season and look to be really competitive this season,” head coach Todd Imboden said. “We built a lot of momentum for the program last year. We know this year will be tougher, but everyone’s been putting in the work.”

Leading the Eagles’ core, Agustin Acosta and Chase Kovacevich, who finished third and fifth respectively, at regionals, return for their senior campaigns.

“Having both of them back is very beneficial for the team,” Imboden said. “They bring a lot of experience and we can count on them to give us low scores.”

At the 3A state meet last season, Kovacevich finished seventh, while Acosta took 15th.

Returning for the Eagles is also Hank Stark, who finished 17th at regionals at 40th at state, giving the Eagles another reliable golfer.

Starting their season off with success, the Eagles finished first in their group bracket at the Pahrump Valley Invitational with an overall score of 725 points.

Finishing first of six in their group and 13th out of 20 teams total, Chase Kovacevich finished 51st out of 100 golfers, while Acosta finished 53rd and Stark 56th.

Alec Imboden finished 81st at Mountain Falls.

“We had a rough first day, but the boys really rebounded to finish strong,” Todd Imboden said. “This was a good test for us to start the season.”

Looking to start the season off strong, the boys will host a conference meet on Wednesday.

Softball

Rebounding from tough tournament play in Needles, California, Boulder City High School softball routed 3A rival Cheyenne 20-0 on March. 3.

Clicking on all cylinders, Payton Rogers batted 3 for 3 with a double and six runs batted in, while Baylee Cook batted 3 for 3 with a double, home run and four RBIs.

Hayden Nordstrom batted 2 for 3 with four RBIs.

On the mound, Rhiley Beck picked up the victory, striking out nine batters.

In Needles, the Eagles experienced tough challenges to start the season, accumulating a 1-4 record, defeating Southeast Career Technical Academy.

Looking to build a winning streak against 3A opponents, the Eagles will face Democracy Prep on the road on Friday, followed by a home game against Mater East on Monday.

Photo courtesy Boulder City High School

Youth movement hits baseball diamond
Starting the season off with a 1-3 record, Boulder City High School baseball got the tough early-season test they were looking for.

Swim teams eye repeat of state glory
Seeking their third consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys swimming comes into the season as the favorite, with a strong returning core.

Eagles seek five-peat
Seeking a fifth consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys volleyball will look to do so with a new core of stars.

