46°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Sports

Girls win regional title; head to state tourney

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 9, 2022 - 4:09 pm
 
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Junior Megan Uszynski jumps up to spike the ball as the ...
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Junior Megan Uszynski jumps up to spike the ball as the Lady Eagles captured the Southern Region championship Saturday, Nov. 5, defeating Moapa Valley 3-0. She added nine kills and two blocks.

Rolling though the 3A Southern Region tournament, Boulder City High School’s varsity girls volleyball team clinched its seventh consecutive state tournament appearance.

“We got to where we want to be and now it’s time to step up and perform in crunch time,” said head coach Chad Robinson.

Routing Coral Academy 3-0 on Nov. 3, the Lady Eagles defeated rival Moapa Valley 3-0 in the Southern Region championship match on Saturday, Nov. 5.

“We played well against Moapa Valley,” Robinson said. “We served tough and we played good defense. Moapa is a good team; we did a good job of shutting them down. We had a good game plan and the girls executed it.”

In the victory over Moapa Valley 25-11, 25-18, 25-19, senior Julianna Luebke led the way with a two-way performance, generating 13 kills and five blocks.

Junior Megan Uszynski added nine kills and two blocks, and junior Addison Doane added eight kills and five digs. Sophomore Kira Delong added 29 assists with five digs, and junior Jordyn Woodard made 13 digs.

Defeating Coral Academy 25-16, 25-17, 25-10, Luebke generated 11 kills with seven serving aces, while Doane added eight kills and five digs.

Delong added 32 assists with nine digs and three blocks, and Woodard added 16 digs.

Looking to claim their first 3A state championship since 2019, the Lady Eagles will face Northern challenger Spring Creek on Friday at Clark High School.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Junior Brady Sorenson and senior Dylan Sullivan run aft ...
Last-minute interception sinks Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity football team fell short of its ultimate goal of winning a state championship, falling to rival Moapa Valley 8-7 on Friday, Nov. 4, in the 3A postseason.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Brayden Jones passed mu ...
Roundup: Girls soccer team falls to Virgin Valley
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Closing out its season with a loss, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team fell to rival Virgin Valley 2-1 on Nov. 2 in the 3A postseason.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School seniors Dylan Spencer, Caleb R ...
Eagles soar through first round of playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Using a balanced offensive attack, Boulder City High School’s varsity football team routed Rancho 32-7 on Oct. 27 in the opening round of the 3A Southern Region playoffs.

(Natalie Burt/Special to the Boulder City Review) Hikers and bicyclists enjoy the popular Histo ...
Trail provides glimpse into dam’s history
By Natalie Burt Special to the Boulder City Review

A trail passes through tunnels of Lake Mead history and hints at the challenges of taming a once-wild Colorado River to harness its water and power. The mostly flat Historic Railroad Trail allows walkers and bicyclists to travel back to the early 1930s on a path where tracks once guided trains hauling materials and critical components for Hoover Dam’s construction.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Kira Delong, center, ...
Girls volleyball team appears unstoppable
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to retake their spot a the peak of the 3A mountain top, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team routed Pahrump Valley 3-0 in the first round of the postseason Tuesday, Nov. 1. Defeating the Trojans 25-7, 25-10, 25-4, the Lady Eagles advanced to 26-5 on the season, looking like the clear favorite in the 3A classification.

(Photo courtesy Brian Lemmel) Boulder City High School seniors Ike Pappas, left, and Tyler Lemm ...
Roundup: Northern tennis players eclipse Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hanging tough with Northern Nevada challenger Truckee, Boulder City High School’s girls tennis team fought to the end in a 10-8 loss in the first round of the 3A state tournament on Oct. 27.

(Getty Images)
Solid effort on offense, defense leads to wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Winners of five straight games, Boulder City High School’s girls varsity volleyball team advanced to 19-3 after defeating Desert Pines and Pinecrest Academy Cadence.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Eagles varsity football players, Bruce Woodbury, Camero ...
Eagles head to playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Pulling off their second consecutive shutout, Boulder City High School’s football team routed Pinecrest Academy Cadence 48-0 on Friday, Oct. 21.

(Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford) Boulder City High School seniors Ike Pappas, left, and Tyler ...
Roundup: Four Eagles head to Reno for state tennis tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Four Boulder City High School tennis players will head to state on Friday, Oct. 28, looking to capture an individual title in Reno, at the Plumas Tennis Center.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Gage Hopkinson gets ...
Eagles football team routs Mater
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity football team routed Mater Academy 45-0 on Friday, Oct. 14, rebounding in a big way from their earlier loss and advancing to 6-2 on the season.