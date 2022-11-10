Girls win regional title; head to state tourney

Rolling though the 3A Southern Region tournament, Boulder City High School’s varsity girls volleyball team clinched its seventh consecutive state tournament appearance.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Junior Megan Uszynski jumps up to spike the ball as the Lady Eagles captured the Southern Region championship Saturday, Nov. 5, defeating Moapa Valley 3-0. She added nine kills and two blocks.

“We got to where we want to be and now it’s time to step up and perform in crunch time,” said head coach Chad Robinson.

Routing Coral Academy 3-0 on Nov. 3, the Lady Eagles defeated rival Moapa Valley 3-0 in the Southern Region championship match on Saturday, Nov. 5.

“We played well against Moapa Valley,” Robinson said. “We served tough and we played good defense. Moapa is a good team; we did a good job of shutting them down. We had a good game plan and the girls executed it.”

In the victory over Moapa Valley 25-11, 25-18, 25-19, senior Julianna Luebke led the way with a two-way performance, generating 13 kills and five blocks.

Junior Megan Uszynski added nine kills and two blocks, and junior Addison Doane added eight kills and five digs. Sophomore Kira Delong added 29 assists with five digs, and junior Jordyn Woodard made 13 digs.

Defeating Coral Academy 25-16, 25-17, 25-10, Luebke generated 11 kills with seven serving aces, while Doane added eight kills and five digs.

Delong added 32 assists with nine digs and three blocks, and Woodard added 16 digs.

Looking to claim their first 3A state championship since 2019, the Lady Eagles will face Northern challenger Spring Creek on Friday at Clark High School.

