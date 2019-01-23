Girls garner season’s first league victory

Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team picked up its first league victory of the season, defeating Somerset Academy Sky Pointe 55-25 on Jan. 17.

“The girls played well,” head coach Kirk Estes said. “We jumped on them really early and had control of the game in the first quarter. We were able to play everyone for quite a few minutes, which we haven’t been able to do all this season. A lot of girls got varsity experience.”

Rebounding from the Jan. 16 loss earlier to rival Virgin Valley, the Lady Eagles came out on fire in the first quarter, jumping out to a 24-2 lead.

Ahead 40-9 at halftime, four players scored in double figures for the Lady Eagles, highlighted by a 12-point effort from junior guard Keely Alexander.

“The M.O. of this team is unselfishness and who leads us in scoring can change with each game and the girls really don’t care who that is,” Estes said. “In this game, Madison (Manns) didn’t even score, but I thought this was one of her best games. She was getting players involved, playing great defense, but her stat line showed zero points.”

Playing well-rounded basketball and spreading the ball around, junior forward Ellie Howard and sophomore forward Kailee Fisher each scored 11 points, while senior guard Hannah Estes scored 10 points. Senior forward Setia Cox contributed to the effort with 8 points.

“Our team is a very unselfish,” Cox said. “We always pass up a good shot up for a great one. It’s important because we can depend on each other rather than focusing on our own. After all, it’s a team sport not an individual one and winning takes a team.”

Finally grabbing their first league win of the season, Coach Estes said he is hopeful the girls can use this momentum to run away with the league early.

“Every time we go out there, we just want to play Boulder City basketball,” he said. “We have two really big league games coming up and we’re hopeful we can handle those teams and get ahead of the league.”

The Lady Eagles will travel to Sunrise Mountain on Friday, before hosting Eldorado on Monday, Jan. 28, and rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday.

