Eagles start league play with easy victories

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Blaze Trumble, seen running at full speed toward third base against Foothill on March 9, went 3 for 3 and batted in 4 runs during the Eagles' 16-1 victory over Chaparral on Friday, March 29.

Starting off league play on a high note, Boulder City High School’s baseball team cruised to a pair of double-digit wins.

Defeating Chaparral 16-1 on Friday, March 29, and Sunrise Mountain 17-0 on Tuesday, April 2, the Eagles have continued their dominance heading into the second phase of the season.

“I think we are playing pretty well,” senior Jimmy Dunagan said. “We spend hours focusing on team at bats at practice. We just try to score as many runs as possible.”

Defeating Chaparral in five innings, the Eagles collected 18 hits, highlighted by a 4 for 4 performances from senior Brendan Thorpe and a 3 for 3 performance from sophomore Blaze Trumble.

Trumble finished the game with four runs batted in, while Thorpe finished with two RBIs. Sophomore Joey Giunta finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs and sophomore Troy Connell finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Defeating the Miners in three innings, Dunagan led the way with a monster performance, batting 1 for 2 with six RBIs and a home run.

Trumble batted 2 for 2 with four RBIs and a home run and double. Connell batted 1 for 2 with an RBI.

Dominant on the mound, Thorpe picked up the victory over Chaparral, throwing four innings where he struck out eight batters and allowed a run. Sophomore Scott Bahde won against Sunrise Mountain, throwing two innings where he struck out four batters.

Looking to stay hot during a rivalry week, Boulder City will host Moapa Valley today, April 4, and Virgin Valley on Wednesday, April 10. They’ll also host 4A Bonanza on Monday, April 8, for a tune-up game.

