Coach optimistic about chances to win state

Looking to keep its dynasty alive, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team clinched a spot in the 3A state tournament for the fifth consecutive season.

Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) The Lady Eagles volleyball team, seen in action Oct. 26, against Pinecrest Academy Cadence, will travel to Reno to face Truckee High School on Friday, Nov. 12, in the state tournament. It is Boulder City High School’s fifth consecutive appearance in the state competition.

Entering as the No. 2 seed in the South after falling to rival Moapa Valley 3-2 on Nov. 5 in the regionals, the three-time defending 3A state champions are still in it this season, its attempt for a coveted fourth title.

“We talk about tradition all the time with the girls,” said head coach Chad Robinson. “We’re proud of them for making another state tournament and now we have to go to work and try to win another championship. Heading into the tournament, I feel we’re peaking at the right time and I really like our chances.”

Pinning Moapa Valley against the ropes early in the Southern Region final, the Lady Eagles jumped out to a commanding 2-0 lead with 25-19, 25-14 victories, before letting Moapa Valley (30-3 record) back into the ball game.

Falling in matches three and four 25-21, 25-18, respectively, the Lady Eagles and Pirates battled to a 15-9 finish in the final match in what looked like an instant playoff classic.

“Obviously, we would have liked to win that game, but there were definitely positives to take away from it,” Robinson said. “It had been a while since we played them and we hadn’t really been tested since. I saw a team out there who played well and really wanted it. I’m happy with our team.”

Performing well offensively, sophomore Addison Doane led the way with 16 kills and eight digs defensively. Senior Ashlyn Hess added 13 kills.

Junior Julianna Luebke added 12 kills, 11 digs and five serving aces, while freshman Sydney Freeman added seven kills. Senior Alyssa Bryant dished out 41 assists, and senior Zoey Robinson generated 27 digs.

Routing Coral Academy 3-1 on Nov. 4, 24-26, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13, Doane had 22 kills, and Zoey Robinson made 28 digs. Luebke added six kills and 15 digs, while Bryant dished out 25 assists. Freshman Kira Delong added 24 assists.

Boulder City will face Truckee at Hug High School in Reno on Friday in the 3A state semifinals.

