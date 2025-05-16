69°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Boys swim takes first, girls second at regionals

Photo courtesy Sara Carroll The boys swim team celebrate winning the 3A Southern Regional champ ...
Photo courtesy Sara Carroll The boys swim team celebrate winning the 3A Southern Regional championship on May 9 at Pavilion pool.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Rhiley Beck drives the ball up field against Pahrump Vall ...
Beck, bats lead Lady Eagles to region title
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sam O'Shaughnessy lofts the ball past the Somerset Losee ...
Volleyball falls short for state
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Gauge Rhodes hits a double to left field against Canyon S ...
Eagles look to strike gold on the diamond at state tourament
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Cael Starley hits a line drive to left field against The ...
Eagles have to wait for postseason play
Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 15, 2025 - 5:04 pm
 

Swimming at Pavilion Pool on May 9, Boulder City High School boys swimming finished as 3A Southern Region champions, while the girls finished as region runner-ups.

“The boys did what I expected for the most part, which was dominate,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “The girls did better than I had expected, beating out Coral for runner-up, which was great.”

Leading the charge for the boys, who dominated their next closest competitor, Coral Academy, 500-369, was Duncan McClaren, who finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle and Tate Orton, who finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke.

LeAndre Daniels captured first in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke, while Canyon Lenon took first in the 200-yard individual medley.

Brigham Jensen finished second in the 100-yard freestyle, while Ayden Villa was third in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle.

In the 200-yard medley relay, the team of Orton, Daniels, Lenon and Villa finished first, as well as the 200-yard freestyle team of Duncan McClaren, Villa, Lenon and Jensen.

The 400-yard freestyle team of McClaren, Jensen, Daniels and Orton finished first.

The girls, who finished with a team score of 326, trailed only champion Virgin Valley (369) behind Zoey McClaren, who finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle, while Chayce Larson took second in the 200-yard freestyle.

Hannah Angell finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly, while Savannah Fecteau took fourth in the 500-yard freestyle.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Zoey McClaren, Audrey Humphrey, Kennedy Steckelberg and Chelsi Larson finished second, as well as the 400-yard freestyle team of Zoey McClaren, Chayce Larson, Fecteau and Angell.

“I was very happy for several kids who dropped a lot of time,” Carroll said. “We had a lot of strong performances.”

Looking to finish the job at state, the Eagles will head to Reno to compete at the Moana Springs Community Aquatic Center on May 16-17.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Rhiley Beck drives the ball up field against Pahrump Vall ...
Beck, bats lead Lady Eagles to region title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School softball finished as 3A Southern Region champions on May 10, after knocking off SLAM Academy 10-0 in the finals on May 8.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sam O'Shaughnessy lofts the ball past the Somerset Losee ...
Volleyball falls short for state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys volleyball’s quest for a fifth consecutive 3A state championship was denied on May 13 after falling to rival Virgin Valley 3-2 in the state championship match.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Gauge Rhodes hits a double to left field against Canyon S ...
Eagles look to strike gold on the diamond at state tourament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing as the 3A regional runner-up, Boulder City High School baseball has punched their ticket into the 3A state tournament, after falling to the The Meadows 10-1 in the regional championship game on May 10.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Cael Starley hits a line drive to left field against The ...
Eagles have to wait for postseason play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Traveling to rival Pahrump Valley on May 2, Boulder City High School baseball ended the regular season with a 5-4 victory.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City pitcher Payton Rogers throws a no-hitter aga ...
Lady Eagles undefeated in league play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing the regular season undefeated in 3A play, Boulder City High School softball is riding an emotional high into the postseason, following a 7-4 victory over rival Virgin Valley on May 1.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review David Zwahlen swats the ball into the opposing court agai ...
Eagles on quest for another state volleyball title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Defending their state championship with pride, Boulder City High School boys volleyball defeated Somerset Losee 3-1 on May 6.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Preston Van Beveren floats the ball past a Western defend ...
Volleyball still on pace for 5th state title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Goal No. 1 is complete for Boulder City High School boys volleyball, who won the regular season Mountain League title, giving them the top seed heading into the postseason.

bcr default image
Unique tradition to BCHS continues
By Bethannie Carranza Head Editor, The Eagle Press

From waiting for the recess bell to ring to counting down ‘til graduation day, seniors are beginning to wrap up their final year of a journey that has carried them from kindergarten through high school. Boulder City High School celebrates this milestone by continuing a cherished tradition for BCHS seniors: the Senior Grad Walk.

Photo courtesy Cathrine Goode Jayden Thackeray finished first in the 400-meter dash at Durango ...
Track teams shine in home meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Representing their home field, Boulder City High School girls track won their weekday event on April 24, while the boys finished second.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Gauge Rhodes drives the ball up the middle for a base hit ...
Eagles look to improve on playoff seeding
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, Boulder City High School baseball split a pair of games this past week with SLAM Academy.