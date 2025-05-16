Boys swim takes first, girls second at regionals
Swimming at Pavilion Pool on May 9, Boulder City High School boys swimming finished as 3A Southern Region champions, while the girls finished as region runner-ups.
Swimming at Pavilion Pool on May 9, Boulder City High School boys swimming finished as 3A Southern Region champions, while the girls finished as region runner-ups.
“The boys did what I expected for the most part, which was dominate,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “The girls did better than I had expected, beating out Coral for runner-up, which was great.”
Leading the charge for the boys, who dominated their next closest competitor, Coral Academy, 500-369, was Duncan McClaren, who finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle and Tate Orton, who finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke.
LeAndre Daniels captured first in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke, while Canyon Lenon took first in the 200-yard individual medley.
Brigham Jensen finished second in the 100-yard freestyle, while Ayden Villa was third in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle.
In the 200-yard medley relay, the team of Orton, Daniels, Lenon and Villa finished first, as well as the 200-yard freestyle team of Duncan McClaren, Villa, Lenon and Jensen.
The 400-yard freestyle team of McClaren, Jensen, Daniels and Orton finished first.
The girls, who finished with a team score of 326, trailed only champion Virgin Valley (369) behind Zoey McClaren, who finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle, while Chayce Larson took second in the 200-yard freestyle.
Hannah Angell finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly, while Savannah Fecteau took fourth in the 500-yard freestyle.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Zoey McClaren, Audrey Humphrey, Kennedy Steckelberg and Chelsi Larson finished second, as well as the 400-yard freestyle team of Zoey McClaren, Chayce Larson, Fecteau and Angell.
“I was very happy for several kids who dropped a lot of time,” Carroll said. “We had a lot of strong performances.”
Looking to finish the job at state, the Eagles will head to Reno to compete at the Moana Springs Community Aquatic Center on May 16-17.