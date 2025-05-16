Beck, bats lead Lady Eagles to region title

Boulder City High School softball finished as 3A Southern Region champions on May 10, after knocking off SLAM Academy 10-0 in the finals on May 8.

Eagles look to strike gold on the diamond at state tourament

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Rhiley Beck drives the ball up field against Pahrump Valley on May 7 in a 9-8 victory.

Going into a deciding game two of the championship final, after falling to SLAM 6-5 in the game prior, Rhiley Beck answered the challenge for the Eagles, throwing seven scoreless inning, striking out nine batters in the process.

“Rhiley did a great job on the mound and gave Payton (Rogers) some rest,” head coach Angelica Moorhead said. “It’s nice to have two amazing pitchers ready to throw. She’s a gamer like Payton and threw a super game in the final for us.”

Ready to hit in the regional finale, Payton Rogers batted 2 for 4 with three runs batted in and a home run, while Baylee Cook batted 2 for 4 with a double.

Beck batted 1 for 3, while Chloe Jamison and Hayden Nordstrom each batted 1 for 4.

Motivated from their 6-5 loss in game one of the championship final, Moorhead was excited to see her team respond to the challenge.

“The loss was a wake-up call for sure,” Moorhead said. “Everyone is beatable, we just got beat that game. I think it lit a little fire and got us pumped up for the second game.”

Finishing the regional postseason with a 4-1 record, the Eagles also defeated Del Sol (11-5) and Pahrump Valley (9-8) on May 7, along with SLAM on May 8 in a 2-1 extra innings battle.

One step closer to raising a state banner, the Eagles will face off against Fernley today in Pahrump Valley for their opening round matchup.

Familiar with the Vaqueros, the Eagles will look to avenge a 7-2 loss suffered earlier this season.

“We’re super excited for this upcoming week and hope that we show up,” Moorhead said. “We’re going to focus one game at a time.”