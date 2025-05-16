69°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Beck, bats lead Lady Eagles to region title

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Rhiley Beck drives the ball up field against Pahrump Vall ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Rhiley Beck drives the ball up field against Pahrump Valley on May 7 in a 9-8 victory.
More Stories
Photo courtesy Sara Carroll The boys swim team celebrate winning the 3A Southern Regional champ ...
Boys swim takes first, girls second at regionals
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sam O'Shaughnessy lofts the ball past the Somerset Losee ...
Volleyball falls short for state
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Gauge Rhodes hits a double to left field against Canyon S ...
Eagles look to strike gold on the diamond at state tourament
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Cael Starley hits a line drive to left field against The ...
Eagles have to wait for postseason play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 15, 2025 - 5:06 pm
 

Boulder City High School softball finished as 3A Southern Region champions on May 10, after knocking off SLAM Academy 10-0 in the finals on May 8.

Going into a deciding game two of the championship final, after falling to SLAM 6-5 in the game prior, Rhiley Beck answered the challenge for the Eagles, throwing seven scoreless inning, striking out nine batters in the process.

“Rhiley did a great job on the mound and gave Payton (Rogers) some rest,” head coach Angelica Moorhead said. “It’s nice to have two amazing pitchers ready to throw. She’s a gamer like Payton and threw a super game in the final for us.”

Ready to hit in the regional finale, Payton Rogers batted 2 for 4 with three runs batted in and a home run, while Baylee Cook batted 2 for 4 with a double.

Beck batted 1 for 3, while Chloe Jamison and Hayden Nordstrom each batted 1 for 4.

Motivated from their 6-5 loss in game one of the championship final, Moorhead was excited to see her team respond to the challenge.

“The loss was a wake-up call for sure,” Moorhead said. “Everyone is beatable, we just got beat that game. I think it lit a little fire and got us pumped up for the second game.”

Finishing the regional postseason with a 4-1 record, the Eagles also defeated Del Sol (11-5) and Pahrump Valley (9-8) on May 7, along with SLAM on May 8 in a 2-1 extra innings battle.

One step closer to raising a state banner, the Eagles will face off against Fernley today in Pahrump Valley for their opening round matchup.

Familiar with the Vaqueros, the Eagles will look to avenge a 7-2 loss suffered earlier this season.

“We’re super excited for this upcoming week and hope that we show up,” Moorhead said. “We’re going to focus one game at a time.”

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Photo courtesy Sara Carroll The boys swim team celebrate winning the 3A Southern Regional champ ...
Boys swim takes first, girls second at regionals
Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Swimming at Pavilion Pool on May 9, Boulder City High School boys swimming finished as 3A Southern Region champions, while the girls finished as region runner-ups.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sam O'Shaughnessy lofts the ball past the Somerset Losee ...
Volleyball falls short for state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys volleyball’s quest for a fifth consecutive 3A state championship was denied on May 13 after falling to rival Virgin Valley 3-2 in the state championship match.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Gauge Rhodes hits a double to left field against Canyon S ...
Eagles look to strike gold on the diamond at state tourament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing as the 3A regional runner-up, Boulder City High School baseball has punched their ticket into the 3A state tournament, after falling to the The Meadows 10-1 in the regional championship game on May 10.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Cael Starley hits a line drive to left field against The ...
Eagles have to wait for postseason play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Traveling to rival Pahrump Valley on May 2, Boulder City High School baseball ended the regular season with a 5-4 victory.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City pitcher Payton Rogers throws a no-hitter aga ...
Lady Eagles undefeated in league play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing the regular season undefeated in 3A play, Boulder City High School softball is riding an emotional high into the postseason, following a 7-4 victory over rival Virgin Valley on May 1.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review David Zwahlen swats the ball into the opposing court agai ...
Eagles on quest for another state volleyball title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Defending their state championship with pride, Boulder City High School boys volleyball defeated Somerset Losee 3-1 on May 6.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Preston Van Beveren floats the ball past a Western defend ...
Volleyball still on pace for 5th state title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Goal No. 1 is complete for Boulder City High School boys volleyball, who won the regular season Mountain League title, giving them the top seed heading into the postseason.

bcr default image
Unique tradition to BCHS continues
By Bethannie Carranza Head Editor, The Eagle Press

From waiting for the recess bell to ring to counting down ‘til graduation day, seniors are beginning to wrap up their final year of a journey that has carried them from kindergarten through high school. Boulder City High School celebrates this milestone by continuing a cherished tradition for BCHS seniors: the Senior Grad Walk.

Photo courtesy Cathrine Goode Jayden Thackeray finished first in the 400-meter dash at Durango ...
Track teams shine in home meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Representing their home field, Boulder City High School girls track won their weekday event on April 24, while the boys finished second.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Gauge Rhodes drives the ball up the middle for a base hit ...
Eagles look to improve on playoff seeding
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, Boulder City High School baseball split a pair of games this past week with SLAM Academy.