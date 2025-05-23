BCHS boys three-peat in the pool

Winning their third consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School dominated the competition on May 17 at the Moana Springs Community Aquatic Center in Reno.

Photo courtesy Sara Carroll Boulder City High School boys swim team celebrates their third consecutive 3A state championship over the weekend.

Finishing with an overall team score of 131 points, the Eagles’ next closest competitors was Coral Academy with 78 points.

Overall, it was the boys’ 14th 3A state championship in school history.

“I’m so happy for these guys,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “I knew we could do it, but it’s a whole different vibe up north with altitude and a somewhat different philosophy. We won by almost 50 so we were dominant on depth and relays. We really wanted the three-peat.”

Dominating for the boys, Duncan McClaren finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 500-yard freestyle, while LeAndre Daniels finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke and third in the 100-yard butterfly.

Tate Orton captured second in both the 100-yard backstroke and 500-yard freestyle, while Canon Lenon took second in the 200-yard individual medley.

In the 200-yard medley relay, the team of Orton, Lenon, Daniels and Villa placed first, as well as the 200-yard freestyle team of Duncan McClaren, Cruz Stevens, Brigham Jensen and Villa.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the foursome of Duncan McClaren, Jensen, Orton and Daniels finished first.

For the girls, who placed fourth in the team standings, Zoey McClaren led the way with first-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle.

“Both Zoey and Duncan were dominant in events and relays,” Carroll said. “At altitude, times may not always be personal bests, but at state it is about place and points. They both did great.”

Rounding out the girls individual core, Hannah Angell finished fifth in the 100-yard butterfly, while Savannah Fecteau finished seventh in the 500-yard freestyle.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the team of Zoey McClaren, Chayce Larson, Fecteau and Angell took third.