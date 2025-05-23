73°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

BCHS boys three-peat in the pool

Photo courtesy Sara Carroll Boulder City High School boys swim team celebrates their third cons ...
Photo courtesy Sara Carroll Boulder City High School boys swim team celebrates their third consecutive 3A state championship over the weekend.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Hayden Nordstorm hits a ball up the middle of the field a ...
Lady Eagles fall to eventual state champions
Photo courtesy BCHS Taking home some hardware, Sancha Jenas-Keogh placed first in both the high ...
Jenas-Keogh comes home with the gold
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Rhiley Beck drives the ball up field against Pahrump Vall ...
Beck, bats lead Lady Eagles to region title
Photo courtesy Sara Carroll The boys swim team celebrate winning the 3A Southern Regional champ ...
Boys swim takes first, girls second at regionals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 22, 2025 - 5:02 pm
 

Winning their third consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School dominated the competition on May 17 at the Moana Springs Community Aquatic Center in Reno.

Finishing with an overall team score of 131 points, the Eagles’ next closest competitors was Coral Academy with 78 points.

Overall, it was the boys’ 14th 3A state championship in school history.

“I’m so happy for these guys,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “I knew we could do it, but it’s a whole different vibe up north with altitude and a somewhat different philosophy. We won by almost 50 so we were dominant on depth and relays. We really wanted the three-peat.”

Dominating for the boys, Duncan McClaren finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 500-yard freestyle, while LeAndre Daniels finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke and third in the 100-yard butterfly.

Tate Orton captured second in both the 100-yard backstroke and 500-yard freestyle, while Canon Lenon took second in the 200-yard individual medley.

In the 200-yard medley relay, the team of Orton, Lenon, Daniels and Villa placed first, as well as the 200-yard freestyle team of Duncan McClaren, Cruz Stevens, Brigham Jensen and Villa.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the foursome of Duncan McClaren, Jensen, Orton and Daniels finished first.

For the girls, who placed fourth in the team standings, Zoey McClaren led the way with first-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle.

“Both Zoey and Duncan were dominant in events and relays,” Carroll said. “At altitude, times may not always be personal bests, but at state it is about place and points. They both did great.”

Rounding out the girls individual core, Hannah Angell finished fifth in the 100-yard butterfly, while Savannah Fecteau finished seventh in the 500-yard freestyle.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the team of Zoey McClaren, Chayce Larson, Fecteau and Angell took third.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Hayden Nordstorm hits a ball up the middle of the field a ...
Lady Eagles fall to eventual state champions
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing with a 1-2 record in the 3A state tournament, Boulder City High School softball defeated Southern challenger SLAM Academy 8-3 on May 16, followed by a pair of losses to eventual state champion Fernley.

Photo courtesy BCHS Taking home some hardware, Sancha Jenas-Keogh placed first in both the high ...
Jenas-Keogh comes home with the gold

Finishing her junior campaign with style, girls track star Sancha Jenas-Keogh made sure Boulder City High School track and field had a representative on the podium at the 3A state meet.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Rhiley Beck drives the ball up field against Pahrump Vall ...
Beck, bats lead Lady Eagles to region title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School softball finished as 3A Southern Region champions on May 10, after knocking off SLAM Academy 10-0 in the finals on May 8.

Photo courtesy Sara Carroll The boys swim team celebrate winning the 3A Southern Regional champ ...
Boys swim takes first, girls second at regionals
Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Swimming at Pavilion Pool on May 9, Boulder City High School boys swimming finished as 3A Southern Region champions, while the girls finished as region runner-ups.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sam O'Shaughnessy lofts the ball past the Somerset Losee ...
Volleyball falls short for state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys volleyball’s quest for a fifth consecutive 3A state championship was denied on May 13 after falling to rival Virgin Valley 3-2 in the state championship match.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Gauge Rhodes hits a double to left field against Canyon S ...
Eagles look to strike gold on the diamond at state tourament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing as the 3A regional runner-up, Boulder City High School baseball has punched their ticket into the 3A state tournament, after falling to the The Meadows 10-1 in the regional championship game on May 10.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Cael Starley hits a line drive to left field against The ...
Eagles have to wait for postseason play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Traveling to rival Pahrump Valley on May 2, Boulder City High School baseball ended the regular season with a 5-4 victory.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City pitcher Payton Rogers throws a no-hitter aga ...
Lady Eagles undefeated in league play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing the regular season undefeated in 3A play, Boulder City High School softball is riding an emotional high into the postseason, following a 7-4 victory over rival Virgin Valley on May 1.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review David Zwahlen swats the ball into the opposing court agai ...
Eagles on quest for another state volleyball title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Defending their state championship with pride, Boulder City High School boys volleyball defeated Somerset Losee 3-1 on May 6.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Preston Van Beveren floats the ball past a Western defend ...
Volleyball still on pace for 5th state title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Goal No. 1 is complete for Boulder City High School boys volleyball, who won the regular season Mountain League title, giving them the top seed heading into the postseason.