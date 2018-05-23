Basketball tourney benefits Garrett teams

Garrett Junior High School held its 18th annual Spring Jam 3-on-3 basketball tournament May 12.

The Potatoes team of Branch Danko, Jayden Thackery and Jack Walker won the third- through fifth-grade boys division. All three boys have consistently attended the summer youth basketball program offered by the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department.

The Splash Brothers from Henderson — Camden Higbee, Alex Pond and Cole Stearman — won the sixth- through eighth-grade boys division.

Winners of the sixth- through eighth-grade girls division were the Ballerz: Kiley Flowers, Addison Doane, Haley May and Julia Carmichael. They also played on the 2018 sixth- through eighth-grade girls Bobcats team at Garrett and the 2018 Valley Athletic Conference Champion Junior Bobcats fifth- and sixth-grade team.

The high school division was dominated by the Prospects: Matthew Morton, Chance Gilliard and Derrick Thomas.

“We have a great turnout and see a number of the same teams every year as they grow into the next division. The kids and families sure have a lot of fun,” said Garrett’s girls basketball head coach Jim Konst.

“The 3-on-3 tournaments are a great way to give the kids an opportunity to play basketball after their seasons are over and recruit future Bobcats and Eagles basketball stars,” he added.

The annual tournament is a fundraiser for the junior high basketball program to purchase basketballs, uniforms, equipment and supplies.

“One of the things I am most proud of in our basketball program is that we are the only middle school program in the valley where the kids do not have to pay anything to become part of our teams,” Konst said.

He also thanked the volunteers for helping with the tournament, especially the Blumenthal family and parents from the school’s Bobcats and Junior Bobcats teams.

Next year’s tournament is scheduled for 5 p.m. May 11.

For those in second through eighth grade wanting to improve their basketball skills, Konst recommends the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s eight-week summer youth basketball camp, which will be offered from 1-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday starting June 11. Cost is $5 per day. Call 702-293-9256 for more information.