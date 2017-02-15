Athlete of the Week

Laura Hubel/Boulder City Review

Each week the coaches at Boulder City High School nominate an athlete to spotlight for contributions made to his or her team. This week’s honor goes to junior Taylor Tenney, who is quarterback and center back for the flag football team. Tenney was recognized for her outstanding play as the Lady Eagles defeated Moapa Valley 27-0 on Feb. 6 and Chaparral 26-6 on Feb. 8. In those games, she rushed for 151 yards on 18 carries and completed 14 or 20 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Tenney also competes in soccer and track and field. She is the daughter of Tad and Dianna Tenney.