Sports

Victories boost team’s momentum

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 26, 2019 - 3:20 pm
 

Picking up a pair of victories over Green Valley on June 20 and one against Palo Verde on Saturday, June 22, the Southern Nevada Eagles 14U baseball team in the Southern Nevada Connie Mack League rebounded nicely after a loss June 17.

With both the Gators and Panthers feeder programs being two of the best and most consistent teams in the 4A high school classification, coach Alex Moore said he sees the pair of victories as a momentum builder.

“We like to challenge ourselves with our schedule — especially in high school, we try to schedule as many 4A teams a possible,” Moore said. “Wins like these for our eighth-graders, for our kids who will be coming into high school this year, it’s big. It’s a big deal for them to beat these kids and to see where they stack up and get them some confidence.”

Routing the Gators 16-6 in game one and 10-5 in game two, the Eagles’ bats came alive. Putting together 18 hits collectively in game one, the Eagles exploded for six runs in the third inning and seven runs in the fourth inning behind four runs batted in from Dodger Smith (3 for 3, two doubles) and Chase Calvez (3 for 4, one double).

Caleb Brown finished 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Jeremy Spencer finished 2 for 2.

“The great thing about our offense is anyone can step up and carry the load at any time,” Moore said. “One through nine were solid and when the team gets hot as a whole, we have a great chance of winning games. You saw that against Green Valley.”

In game two, Dylan Spencer finished 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs off a double. David Wagner (1 for 1), Jack Clary (1 for 2), Smith (1 for 2) and Brayden Cook (1 for 3) each drove in a run.

Defeating Palo Verde 8-4, the Eagles scored six runs in the third inning to put the game away early, behind a 4 for 4 performance from Calvez, who had an RBI.

Collecting 10 hits against the Panthers, Cameron Calvez batted 2 for 3. Cook (2 for 4), Hunter Moore (1 for 2) and Jeremy Spencer (1-4) all drove in a run.

On the mound against the Panthers, Ben Schaffler picked up the win, allowing three runs on four hits with three strikeouts. In game one against Green Valley, Chase Calvez picked up the win, while Colton Hartgroves picked up the victory in game two.

Prepared for a tough doubleheader, the Eagles will travel to Pahrump Valley on Friday, June 28, in a meaningful game that has future rivalry implications.

“We’ve built up a rivalry with Pahrump Valley on the high school level the past few seasons,” Moore said. “This doubleheader is very important and is the first chance these guys get see it firsthand. A lot of our kids will be freshman this upcoming season so it’s important to do well and build that confidence early. Pahrump always has a good team and we play each other tough. It will be exciting on Friday.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Zane Grothe, a 2010 Boulder City High School graduate, has added another milestone to his pro swimming career. He was selected June 18 by the DC Trident for the inaugural International Swimming League season.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Southern Nevada Eagles 18U baseball team picked up a pair of victories over Green Valley on June 19 and Shadow Ridge on Friday, June 21, in the Southern Nevada Connie Mack League, advancing to 10-2 on the season.

By Boulder City Review

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Blaze Trumble, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, was named to the Nevada all-state second team after helping lead the Eagles baseball team (27-10) to the 3A state tournament.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting their doubleheader with 4A Bonanza, the Southern Nevada Eagles 18U in the Southern Nevada Connie Mack baseball league bounced back from a crushing game-one defeat to rout the Bengals 14-2 on June 15 in game two.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Focusing solely on player development this summer, Southern Nevada Eagles 14U suffered a minor setback, finishing the week with a 1-2 record.

By Deborah Wall Outdoors

One of the most enchanting stretches of the Colorado River starts at the base of the Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona and winds about 15 miles downstream to Lees Ferry. It’s extremely difficult to access by land, so the most enjoyable and easiest way to see this hidden wonderland is by taking a raft trip with a local rafting company.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Setting the tone for excellence athletically this spring, eight Boulder City High School athletes were named to the Nevada all-state teams in their respective sports, which highlight the top players in each sport regardless of classification.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Displaying excellence in both athletics and academics, Boulder City High School has been named the One Nevada Cup winner for the 3A classification for the third consecutive year.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Southern Nevada Eagles 14U baseball team in the Connie Mack League cruised to a trio of double-digits victories this week, defeating Palo Verde 12-2 on Friday, June 7, and Faith Lutheran 24-2 and 11-3 on Saturday, June 8, advancing to 6-1 on the season.