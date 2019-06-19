85°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Rout inspired by defeat

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 19, 2019 - 3:23 pm
 

Splitting their doubleheader with 4A Bonanza, the Southern Nevada Eagles 18U in the Southern Nevada Connie Mack baseball league bounced back from a crushing game-one defeat to rout the Bengals 14-2 on June 15 in game two.

“I was very pleased with how the boys played on Saturday,” head coach Jimmy Lee said. “They showed a lot of resiliency out there to come back from a heartbreaking defeat. We thought we had game one won, but instead of letting that distract them or get them down, they bounced right back.”

Falling 4-3 to the Bengals after taking the lead into the bottom of the fifth inning, losing pitcher Troy Connell overcame the setback in game one with a 5-for-5 performance at the plate in game two.

“I thought Troy was absolutely phenomenal,” Lee said. “First and foremost, he pitched great in game one. Some pitch calls go your way, some don’t; that’s part of baseball. To shake off the loss though and have his bat come alive in game two, though, was really big for us. We needed that victory to finish the day out strong.”

Finishing 6 for 6 at the plate throughout the two games, Connell drove in a pair of runs during the game-two rout, which saw the Eagles explode for five runs in the third inning, followed by three runs apiece in the fourth and sixth innings.

“We came out ready to hit,” Lee said. “Credit Bonanza because they’re a great team, but we have a lot of talented players on this roster who know how to produce.”

Deavin Lopez finished 2 for 2 with a pair of runs batted in. Scott Bahde (2 for 3) and Chafton Temple (1 for 3) each added a pair of RBIs. Joey Giunta finished 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI, and Matt Felsenfeld finished 1 for 3 with an RBI.

On the mound, Clark Newby was awarded the victory after throwing three innings, while Bahde threw three innings of relief, striking out four batters.

Advancing to 6-2 on the season, the Eagles host 4A Shadow Ridge on Friday at Whalen Field.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boulder City High School sophomore Blaze Trumble was recently named to the Nevada all-state sec ...
Trumble earns all-state honor
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Blaze Trumble, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, was named to the Nevada all-state second team after helping lead the Eagles baseball team (27-10) to the 3A state tournament.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) David Wagner hits a single into the gap against Las Veg ...
Coach: Summer best time for young players to hone skills
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Focusing solely on player development this summer, Southern Nevada Eagles 14U suffered a minor setback, finishing the week with a 1-2 record.

(Deborah Wall) Smooth-water raft trips along the Colorado River offer unique views of Glen Cany ...
Raft trip offers glimpse at hidden wonderland
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

One of the most enchanting stretches of the Colorado River starts at the base of the Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona and winds about 15 miles downstream to Lees Ferry. It’s extremely difficult to access by land, so the most enjoyable and easiest way to see this hidden wonderland is by taking a raft trip with a local rafting company.

(Amy Wagner) Boulder City High School senior Aimee Garcia, who was the Class 3A state champion ...
Eight Eagles earn all-state honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Setting the tone for excellence athletically this spring, eight Boulder City High School athletes were named to the Nevada all-state teams in their respective sports, which highlight the top players in each sport regardless of classification.

Boulder City High School has been named the One Nevada Cup winner for the 3A classification for ...
BCHS wins ‘Cup’ for top athletics, academics
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Displaying excellence in both athletics and academics, Boulder City High School has been named the One Nevada Cup winner for the 3A classification for the third consecutive year.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Matthew Pickens of the Southern Nevada Eagles hits a gr ...
Eagles score double-digit victories
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Southern Nevada Eagles 14U baseball team in the Connie Mack League cruised to a trio of double-digits victories this week, defeating Palo Verde 12-2 on Friday, June 7, and Faith Lutheran 24-2 and 11-3 on Saturday, June 8, advancing to 6-1 on the season.

(Meghan Schaper) Members of Boulder City High School’s boys golf team are, from left, Ja ...
Schaper named coach of year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s Andy Schaper was named 3A boys golf coach of the year after leading his team to a state champion runner-up finish this spring.

Troy Connell, seen pitching for the Boulder City High School Eagles in May, struck out seven ba ...
Team benefits from Eagles’ coaching
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Inheriting nearly the varsity baseball roster from Boulder City High School, Southern Nevada Eagles head coach Jimmy Lee said he feels confident about his team’s prospects of competing in the Southern Nevada Connie Mack League.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) After scoring a run Chase Calvez, left, followed by Isa ...
Coach sees talent in young players
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The future of Boulder City High School baseball will be on display this summer as the Southern Nevada Eagles 14u team takes the field in the Nevada Connie Mack League.

(Deborah Wall) Big Bear Lake is about 8 miles long and about 1 mile wide; it offers 23 miles of ...
Big Bear Lake offers myriad sights, activities
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Big Bear Lake, California, is an easy drive from Boulder City, less than four hours away in the San Bernardino Mountains. This resort town is at an elevation of 7,000 feet, making it a fine place to escape the blistering summers of the surrounding deserts. Summer average daily high temperatures are in the high 70s, with nights dipping down into the 40s.