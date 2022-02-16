Roundup: Strong offense carries girls to state semifinals

Boulder City High School’s flag football team is clicking offensively, including in its opening round playoff victory against Mojave on Monday , Feb. 14 .

In its 41-22 win over Mojave, junior quarterback Salah Coplin completed 12-of-20 passing for 185 yards and two touchdowns, while junior Ava Payne provided three scores on the ground, rushing for 89 yards on five carries.

Through the air, Coplin connected with Payne, who caught three passes for 83 yards and a touchdown, and senior Camilla Forneris, who caught four passes for 37 yards and a score.

On the ground, junior Ella Morris added an 8-yard rushing touchdown and Coplin snagged a pair of interceptions on defense.

Coming into their own offensively to close out the season, the Lady Eagles routed Western 41-0 on Feb. 10.

Against Western, Coplin completed 10-of-12 passing for 149 yards and four touchdowns, while junior quarterback Cheyenne Kirk completed five-of-nine for 32 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Payne caught three passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Results from the Lady Eagles’ Wednesday, Feb. 16, game with Moapa Valley in the state championship semifinals will appear in next week’s issue.

Girls basketball

Bowing out of the postseason early, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team lost to Somerest Academy Losee 50-32 on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Unable to keep pace in the opening round of the 3A Southern Region playoffs, the Lady Eagles started strong, scoring 13 first-quarter points, before scoring 19 in the remaining three quarters.

“The outcome of the game wasn’t what we were hoping for but our energy level was there,” said head coach Brian Bradshaw. “These girls had a lot of heart and I couldn’t be more proud of their effort and fight tonight. Tonight we struggled scoring after the first quarter. We had good shots; they just didn’t fall.”

Leading the way for the Lady Eagles was senior Ella McKenzie, who scored 10 points with six rebounds. Senior Samantha Bahde added 11 rebounds and eight points, and junior Bree Leavitt added eight points.

Junior Acacia Williams filled up the stat sheet with nine steals, seven rebounds, five points and four assists.

In its last game of the season, Boulder City fell to Pahrump Valley 55-21 on Friday, Feb. 11, concluding the season with a 12-11 record. Leavitt was the leading scorer against the Trojans with seven points.

