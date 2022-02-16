46°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Roundup: Strong offense carries girls to state semifinals

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 16, 2022 - 3:45 pm
 
Boulder City High School junior quarterback Salah Coplin, seen in action Jan. 7 against Sunrise ...
Boulder City High School junior quarterback Salah Coplin, seen in action Jan. 7 against Sunrise Mountain, completed 12-of-20 passing for 185 yards and two touchdowns, as well as making two interceptions, in the team's 41-22 win over Mojave High School on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

Boulder City High School’s flag football team is clicking offensively, including in its opening round playoff victory against Mojave on Monday, Feb. 14.

In its 41-22 win over Mojave, junior quarterback Salah Coplin completed 12-of-20 passing for 185 yards and two touchdowns, while junior Ava Payne provided three scores on the ground, rushing for 89 yards on five carries.

Through the air, Coplin connected with Payne, who caught three passes for 83 yards and a touchdown, and senior Camilla Forneris, who caught four passes for 37 yards and a score.

On the ground, junior Ella Morris added an 8-yard rushing touchdown and Coplin snagged a pair of interceptions on defense.

Coming into their own offensively to close out the season, the Lady Eagles routed Western 41-0 on Feb. 10.

Against Western, Coplin completed 10-of-12 passing for 149 yards and four touchdowns, while junior quarterback Cheyenne Kirk completed five-of-nine for 32 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Payne caught three passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Results from the Lady Eagles’ Wednesday, Feb. 16, game with Moapa Valley in the state championship semifinals will appear in next week’s issue.

Girls basketball

Bowing out of the postseason early, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team lost to Somerest Academy Losee 50-32 on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Unable to keep pace in the opening round of the 3A Southern Region playoffs, the Lady Eagles started strong, scoring 13 first-quarter points, before scoring 19 in the remaining three quarters.

“The outcome of the game wasn’t what we were hoping for but our energy level was there,” said head coach Brian Bradshaw. “These girls had a lot of heart and I couldn’t be more proud of their effort and fight tonight. Tonight we struggled scoring after the first quarter. We had good shots; they just didn’t fall.”

Leading the way for the Lady Eagles was senior Ella McKenzie, who scored 10 points with six rebounds. Senior Samantha Bahde added 11 rebounds and eight points, and junior Bree Leavitt added eight points.

Junior Acacia Williams filled up the stat sheet with nine steals, seven rebounds, five points and four assists.

In its last game of the season, Boulder City fell to Pahrump Valley 55-21 on Friday, Feb. 11, concluding the season with a 12-11 record. Leavitt was the leading scorer against the Trojans with seven points.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Amy Wagner) Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team, starting second from left, Cayden ...
Bowlers take state title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Forced to sit out of play in 2021 by COVID-19, Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team was robbed of the chance to repeat as 3A state champions. Fast-forward to 2022 and head coach Garth Shultz said two championships in three years was just as nice.

(Jim Cox) Boulder City High School junior Mick Raabe stands atop the podium after winning the 1 ...
Nine grapplers head to state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After placing second at the 3A Southern Region meet at Virgin Valley on Saturday, Feb. 12, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team will send nine to the state meet.

Boulder City High School senior Martin Thompson, right, seen in action Dec. 8, scored 12 points ...
Eagles start postseason with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Carrying an 11-game winning streak into the postseason, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team defeated Somerset Academy Sky Pointe 54-48 on Monday, Feb. 14, in the opening round.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Samantha Bahde lead the Lady Eagles offense against Eldorado H ...
Girls eye first-place spot in league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing cohesive basketball, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team is on a four-game winning streak, defeating Southeast Career Technical Academy 60-44 on Feb. 3 and Eldorado 43-26 on Monday, Feb. 7.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior guard Ashton Jensen added 6 po ...
Roundup: Boys ride 10-game win streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Cruising to its 10th consecutive victory, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team defeated Southeast Career Technical Academy on Saturday, Feb. 5, and Coral Academy on Tuesday.

(Deborah Wall) Reassembly of the London Bridge in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, started in 1968. I ...
Bridge extends welcome to Havasu visitors
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Moving one of England’s tourist attractions to the American Southwest sounded far-fetched until somebody did it. Now it has become the second most popular tourist destination in Arizona, only being outdone by the Grand Canyon.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In Tuesday’s, Feb. 1, 59-42 victory over Pinecrest Academy C ...
Boys show championship style
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing like a championship caliber team, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team has won eight consecutive games, including its toughest contest of the season to date, with a 56-49 victory over SLAM Academy on Monday, Jan. 31.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In Tuesday’s, Feb. 1, 2020, 47-16 win over Pinecrest Ac ...
Lady Eagles sit in second place
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball finished 2-1 in league play recently and is currently sitting in second place in the 3A Desert League standings.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior senior Camilla Forneris had fo ...
Roundup: Bowlers vie in state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Primed for postseason success, Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team enters the 3A state tournament as the No. 1 seed, after capping off the regular season with a 1,867-1,634 victory over Canyon Springs on Jan. 27.

(Deborah Wall) The U.S. Army built Fort Piute about 1860 to protect travelers, supply wagons, t ...
Remains of old outpost ‘preserved’
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Fort Piute makes a wonderful day outing to a remote area in the extreme eastern region of the Mojave National Preserve in California. You’ll need to be prepared for this trip, though, as the road is rough; you’ll need a high-clearance vehicle with good off-road tires, a spare and tools to change one.