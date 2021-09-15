Roundup: Henderson top Eagle at invitational

Hosting the Larry Burgess Las Vegas Invitational at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Sept. 11, senior Mary Henderson finished in second place for the Boulder City High School girls cross-country team.

(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Mary Henderson, a senior at Boulder City High School, finished in second place during the Larry Burgess Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Julianna Luebke gets the ball over the net in the Lady Eagles’ match against Basic on Sept. 9. The girls lost 3-1.

Competing in the field of 27 runners, freshman Ellie Palmer finished eighth for the Lady Eagles.

For the boys, competing in a field of 49 runners, junior Brayden Jones finished 17th, and senior Keifer Reinhart finished 22nd.

Freshman Brandon Pickett finished 29th, and senior Travis Wood finished 40th.

The Eagles will compete in the Pirate Invitational hosted by rival Moapa Valley on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Clark County Fairgrounds, followed by a weekday race at Southeast Career Technical Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Volleyball

Picking up a dominant 3-0 league victory Tuesday, Sept. 14, against rival Sunrise Mountain, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team snapped a four-game losing streak.

Routing the Miners 25-9, 25-6, 25-6, junior Julianna Luebke led the way with 12 kills and seven serving aces. Senior Alyssa Bryant dished out 19 assists with 10 aces.

Senior McKenzie Alder added six kills, while senior Ashlyn Hess and sophomore Addison Doane each added four kills.

On defense, senior Zoey Robinson had 12 digs, along with five aces.

Playing higher classed opponents earlier in the week, the Lady Eagles fell to 4A Basic 3-1 on Sept. 9 and 4A Foothill 3-0 on Monday, Sept. 13.

The Lady Eagles will host the Boulder City Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17 and 18, followed by a home game against Eldorado on Monday, Sept. 20, and a road game at rival Virgin Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.