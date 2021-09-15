92°F
Sports

Roundup: Henderson top Eagle at invitational

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 15, 2021 - 3:32 pm
 
Updated September 16, 2021 - 11:38 am
(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Mary Henderson, a senior at Boulder City High School, finished in second place during the Larry Burgess Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Veterans’ Memorial Park.
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Julianna Luebke gets the ball over the net in the Lady Eagles’ match against Basic on Sept. 9. The girls lost 3-1.

Hosting the Larry Burgess Las Vegas Invitational at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Sept. 11, senior Mary Henderson finished in second place for the Boulder City High School girls cross-country team.

Competing in the field of 27 runners, freshman Ellie Palmer finished eighth for the Lady Eagles.

For the boys, competing in a field of 49 runners, junior Brayden Jones finished 17th, and senior Keifer Reinhart finished 22nd.

Freshman Brandon Pickett finished 29th, and senior Travis Wood finished 40th.

The Eagles will compete in the Pirate Invitational hosted by rival Moapa Valley on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Clark County Fairgrounds, followed by a weekday race at Southeast Career Technical Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Volleyball

Picking up a dominant 3-0 league victory Tuesday, Sept. 14, against rival Sunrise Mountain, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team snapped a four-game losing streak.

Routing the Miners 25-9, 25-6, 25-6, junior Julianna Luebke led the way with 12 kills and seven serving aces. Senior Alyssa Bryant dished out 19 assists with 10 aces.

Senior McKenzie Alder added six kills, while senior Ashlyn Hess and sophomore Addison Doane each added four kills.

On defense, senior Zoey Robinson had 12 digs, along with five aces.

Playing higher classed opponents earlier in the week, the Lady Eagles fell to 4A Basic 3-1 on Sept. 9 and 4A Foothill 3-0 on Monday, Sept. 13.

The Lady Eagles will host the Boulder City Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17 and 18, followed by a home game against Eldorado on Monday, Sept. 20, and a road game at rival Virgin Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Sophomore Lane Pusko looks for the ball in the Eagles’ 6-0 w ...
Eagles find their place
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team routed a pair of opponents by a combined 15-0 to improve to 3-1 on the season as it rebounded from a recent loss.

Boys tennis players cruise to win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from last week’s loss with a big win over 4A Liberty, Boulder City High School’s boys tennis team cruised past the Patriots 12-6 on Monday, Sept. 13.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Seniors Kannon, left, and Kenny Rose finished 2-1 against The ...
Lessons learned from loss on tennis court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Learning a valuable lesson early in the season, Boulder City High School’s boys tennis team suffered an uncharacteristic loss to The Meadows 12-6 on Sept. 1.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Gavin Kesler, No. 9, seen in a ...
Kesler nets national recognition
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After a stellar first week of play for Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team, junior Gavin Kesler was named Nevada player of the week by Maxpreps.com.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Sophomore Roman Rose moves the ball in the Eagles’ game Cris ...
Roundup: Soccer team falls to Cristo Rey
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Dropping its only contest of the week to Cristo Rey 7-4 on Sept. 2, Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team fell to 1-1 on the season.

(Deborah Wall) Aspen groves can be found flanking Highway 143 just east of Cedar City in Utah.
Leaf-peeping opportunities plateau in Utah
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

A chill is in the air in the Southwest’s high elevations, and fall foliage season is upon us. One of the best ways for Southern Nevadans to enjoy it this month is to head up to the Markagunt Plateau, just east of Cedar City, Utah.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In the Eagles’ 35-6 win over Valley on Friday, Aug. 27, ...
Eagles win in ‘test’ against Valley
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 2-0 on the season, Boulder City High School’s football team churned out another impressive performance on Friday, Aug. 27, routing Valley 35-6 at home.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In the Eagles’ 6-1 win over Mater East on Aug. 26, sophomore ...
Soccer teams start season strong
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Entering the season with high expectations, both Boulder City High School soccer programs have their sights set on postseason success.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Reggi Gibbs, seen in action Aug. 24, finished 3-0 in he ...
Roundup: Tennis teams at top of game
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 4-0 on the season, both Boulder City High School tennis programs continue to surge to start the season, defeating 4A Foothill and 3A rival Moapa Valley.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Sydnee Freeman, seen in practice Tuesday, Aug. 24, a freshman ...
New volleyball team members show promise
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team got in eight games at the Las Vegas Invitational during the past weekend, finishing with a 4-4 record.