Sports

Roundup: Eagles bounced from state tourney by Cheyenne

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 13, 2019 - 3:31 pm
 

Boulder City High School’s football team lost 18-7 to Cheyenne on Friday, Nov. 8, falling short of advancing to the next round in the 3A classification state playoffs.

Staying afloat for the majority of the evening, late penalties and miscues on offense finished what will be chalked up as another successful season under head coach Chris Morelli and the staff with an 8-3 record.

“This was a really good season for us,” Morelli said. “We get a lot of these guys back next year and we can’t wait to get to work.”

Though the team will bring back a majority of their defense and skill position players, seniors quarterback Parker Reynolds and running back Devon Walker will be missed.

Scoring the Eagles’ lone touchdown, Reynolds rushed for 17 yards and a score, while completing 6 of 10 through the air for 75 yards. Walker rushed 62 yards on 16 carries.

Junior Scott Bahde caught two passes for 31 yards and junior Trey Davis caught two passes for 19 yards.

Davis and Bahde also made eight tackles on the defensive end. Junior Deavin Lopez made four tackles with a fumble recovery.

Senior Cade Cowley made six tackles in his final outing, including one for a loss.

Cross-country

Establishing themselves as the top Southern Nevada cross-country program, Boulder City High School girls team placed third at the 3A state championship Saturday, Nov. 9.

Running at Rancho San Rafael Park in Reno, the Lady Eagles finished with a score of 85, trailing champion Spring Creek (29) and Truckee (49).

“Their third-place finish was a huge accomplishment,” head coach Staci Selinger said. “It’s the highest state placing our girls team has had in many years.”

Sophomore Mary Henderson led the pack, finishing fourth with a time of 20:32, putting the finishing touches on a solid season with program.

“She ran a perfect race and has had a breakout season this year,” Selinger said. “She is going to be a fierce competitor in her next two cross-country seasons.”

Ending her own fierce prep career, senior Audrey Selinger placed 12th with a time of 22:01. Junior Sophie Dickerman placed 25th with a time of 22:50.

Competing among 53 runners, freshman Callie Torgesen (24:14) finished 34th and junior Chloe Payne (25:04) placed 41st.

“I am very happy with each and every one of their performances at state,” Staci Selinger said. “They each ran their best race when it counted. That’s what we trained all season for.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

