BC Bears capture state championship

Courtesy photo The BC Bears seventh-grade football team brought home the state championship this past weekend.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 20, 2025 - 6:02 pm
 

The future of Boulder City High School football is in good hands, following the conclusion of the BC Bears seventh-grade state championship run.

Playing in the the American Division of the SUNYFL, made up of Nevada and Utah programs, the Bears defeated rival Moapa Valley 14-0 in the championship game on Nov. 8, capping off a year of dominance.

“I think it’s really special that we beat Moapa Valley in the championship game,” head coach James Cracolici said. “Not many teams in the past decade can say they’ve beaten Moapa Valley. It was truly the perfect ending to a great season and a journey that started last season.”

Dominant for nearly two seasons, this year’s seventh-grade team was made up primarily of players from last season’s sixth/fifth grade team that finished with an undefeated regular season record, before suffering defeat in the playoffs.

“At the start of the season, the mantra was ‘let’s finish what we started,’” Cracolici said. “These kids have done a lot of winning the last two seasons. I’m glad it ended with a state championship for them.”

Helping them finish the job, Cracolici brought on defensive coordinator Michael Hansen, who was a former defensive coach for Division I program Iowa State.

With his advanced defensive schemes, the Eagles finished with a perfect 10-0 record, including nine shutouts.

“When Michael got here, he wanted to instill some advance defensive concepts and the boys really picked it up and ran with it,” Cracolici said. “It’s all about teaching the boys how to play the right way and watch them grow as players.”

Growing into stars in front of the town’s eyes, eight Bears were nominated for the American Division All-Stars, who will take on the National Division All-Stars, made up of the 4A St. George, Utah programs.

“We’re extremely proud of these kids,” Cracolici said. “They’ve put in a lot of hard work and deserve all the praise they’ve gotten.

Set to coach the American team, Cracolici will fill out the roster with players from league opponents: Moapa Valley, Lincoln County (Nev.), Crimson Cliffs (Utah), Cedar City (Utah), Canyon View (Utah), Desert Hills (Utah) and Parowan (Utah).

Representing the Eagles will be quarterback and linebacker Adan Robles, wide receiver and defensive back Nicholas DeMarco, wide receiver and defensive lineman Maxx Anderson, running back and linebacker Titus Shelner, fullback and linebacker Matthew Edwards, wide receiver and linebacker Easton Rants, wide receiver and defensive back Noah Walker and offensive and defensive lineman Cannon Bohanan.

The game will be held on Jan. 17, with a location yet to be determined.

