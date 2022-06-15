Fishers angle for best spot

Anglers covered the shorelines at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday , June 11, as Boulder City hosted the Southern Nevada free fishing day event.

(Danny Smyth/Boulder City Review) Conservation Education Supervisor Doug Nielson, second from left, teaches how to properly cast with a fishing pole during Nevada's Free Fishing Day at Veterans' Memorial Park in Boulder City on Saturday, June 11.

(Danny Smyth/Boulder City Review) People packed the shorelines at Veterans' Memorial Park in Boulder City for Nevada's Free Fishing Day, held June 11, 2022, by the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

(Danny Smyth/Boulder City Review) Gianne Rae Olea, left, and Abbey Czarnecki, right, stop to take a picture after Gianne was named the winner of the 2022 Nevada Free Fishing Day poster contest. Gianne received a new fishing pole as her prize.

(Danny Smyth/Boulder City Review) The winning poster for Nevada's Free Fishing Day, held June 11, 2022, was drawn by 10-year-old Gianne Rae Olea.

(Danny Smyth/Boulder City Review) Members of the Nevada Department of Wildlife set up an area at the Nevada Free Fishing Day event to teach people how to bowfish.

(Danny Smyth/Boulder City Review) Abbey Czarnecki, NDOW's senior angler education coordinator, spoke to all of the people who came to the upper pond at Veterans' Memorial Park on Saturday, June 11, 2022, as the Nevada Free Fishing Day event begins.

(Danny Smyth/Boulder City Review) Nevada Free Fishing Day event goers were given welcome bags that included bait, hooks and informational pamphlets when they showed up to the Veterans' Memorial Park in Boulder City.

(Danny Smyth/Boulder City Review) Members of the Blacks in Nature group out enjoyed their time at Nevada's Free Fishing Day at Veterans' Memorial Park in Boulder City on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Free Fishing Day is an annual event put on by the Nevada Department of Wildlife. All 300 available spots in this year’s event were filled by the time it started at 8 a.m.

“Today was amazing,” senior angler education coordinator Abbey Czarnecki said. “We had no registrations left this morning. Full shorelines, tons of groups, it was awesome.”

Before the event, 10-year-old Gianne Rae Olea was named the winner of the poster contest and was awarded with a brand-new fishing pole.

“I was really surprised,” Gianne said of being named the poster contest winner. “My dad was called by my school and when he told me I was really in shock and really happy.”

Gianne is just beginning to fish in real life after having a successful fishing career in the video game Animal Crossing.

In addition to raffle giveaways, members of the NDOW, such as Czarnecki and Conservation Education Supervisor Doug Nielsen, were teaching people equipment safety, how to properly tie hooks and how to use their fishing poles.

“We like to offer Free Fishing Day as an intro to fishing,” Czarnecki said. “A nice, safe space for new beginners to get out with friends and family to try fishing.”

Blacks in Nature, a group created by Roz Brooks, had nearly 30 members in attendance. Their goal is to get more African-Americans outside and enjoy what nature has to offer.

“I think what’s drawing everyone out is people want to be outdoors,” Brooks said of the amount of members at the event. “I think so many people that hadn’t fished was like, ‘You know what, this is my opportunity.’”

Blacks in Nature can be found on social media websites.

The next free fishing day for Nevada will take place in June 2023. You can check for updates and more information about Nevada wildlife by going to NDOW.org.

Contact Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com and follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.