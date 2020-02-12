Eagles ride wave of wins to league title

Boulder City High School boys basketball team clinched the top seed in the 3A Sunrise League standings after defeating a pair of rivals in its recent slate of games.

(Jamie Clark/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Jacob Sanford scored 8 points in the Eagles’ 66-39 victory over Virgin Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Boulder City High School boys basketball team clinched the top seed in the 3A Sunrise League standings after defeating a pair of rivals in its recent slate of games.

Earning their second consecutive league championship, the Eagles defeated Moapa Valley 54-51 on Friday, Feb. 7, and Virgin Valley 66-39 on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

“We have been playing how we know we can play,” junior Matt Morton said. “Every time we step on the floor as a unit we have a goal to be disruptive defensively, which leads to easy offense. These last two games have been great preparation for us in the playoffs.”

Traveling to Moapa Valley, the Eagles earned a hard-fought victory over the Pirates, led by 20 points from Morton and 19 points from junior Ethan Speaker. Speaker also added four assists and three steals.

Out rebounding the Pirates 42-24, the Eagles were able to control the glass and generated several second-chance point opportunities, grabbing 16 offensive boards.

“It was a good, hard-fought physical win against Moapa Valley,” head coach John Balistere said. “Our size was able to play an advantage and we were able to finish strong.”

Ending the game on a 18-13 fourth-quarter run, Speaker grabbed 14 rebounds and Morton grabbed eight rebounds.

Senior Jacob Sanford added 7 points and six rebounds.

The Eagles cruised to a senior night victory behind a 25-7 fourth-quarter run during their second rivalry matchup against Virgin Valley.

Getting contributions from their entire starting lineup, senior Gavin Balistere saved his best game of the season for the Eagles’ last regular season home game, scoring 11 points. Sanford added 8 points, senior Dylan Leasure added 5 points and junior Matt Felsenfeld added 4 points.

“It was nice to see a lot of different guys get involved tonight,” John Balistere said. “We’re going to need as many contributors as possible in the playoffs.”

Leading the way scoring against the Bulldogs was Speaker with 23 points and Morton with 14 points.

Currently riding an eight-game winning streak, the Eagles conclude the regular season tonight, Feb. 13, at Somerset Academy Sky Pointe.

The victories clinch the No. 1 seed spot for the Eagles in the race for the regional title, which begins Tuesday, Feb. 18, with a 6 p.m. home game.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.