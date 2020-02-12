60°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Eagles ride wave of wins to league title

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 12, 2020 - 3:51 pm
 

Boulder City High School boys basketball team clinched the top seed in the 3A Sunrise League standings after defeating a pair of rivals in its recent slate of games.

Earning their second consecutive league championship, the Eagles defeated Moapa Valley 54-51 on Friday, Feb. 7, and Virgin Valley 66-39 on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

“We have been playing how we know we can play,” junior Matt Morton said. “Every time we step on the floor as a unit we have a goal to be disruptive defensively, which leads to easy offense. These last two games have been great preparation for us in the playoffs.”

Traveling to Moapa Valley, the Eagles earned a hard-fought victory over the Pirates, led by 20 points from Morton and 19 points from junior Ethan Speaker. Speaker also added four assists and three steals.

Out rebounding the Pirates 42-24, the Eagles were able to control the glass and generated several second-chance point opportunities, grabbing 16 offensive boards.

“It was a good, hard-fought physical win against Moapa Valley,” head coach John Balistere said. “Our size was able to play an advantage and we were able to finish strong.”

Ending the game on a 18-13 fourth-quarter run, Speaker grabbed 14 rebounds and Morton grabbed eight rebounds.

Senior Jacob Sanford added 7 points and six rebounds.

The Eagles cruised to a senior night victory behind a 25-7 fourth-quarter run during their second rivalry matchup against Virgin Valley.

Getting contributions from their entire starting lineup, senior Gavin Balistere saved his best game of the season for the Eagles’ last regular season home game, scoring 11 points. Sanford added 8 points, senior Dylan Leasure added 5 points and junior Matt Felsenfeld added 4 points.

“It was nice to see a lot of different guys get involved tonight,” John Balistere said. “We’re going to need as many contributors as possible in the playoffs.”

Leading the way scoring against the Bulldogs was Speaker with 23 points and Morton with 14 points.

Currently riding an eight-game winning streak, the Eagles conclude the regular season tonight, Feb. 13, at Somerset Academy Sky Pointe.

The victories clinch the No. 1 seed spot for the Eagles in the race for the regional title, which begins Tuesday, Feb. 18, with a 6 p.m. home game.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jamie Clark/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School senior Makaela Perkins, right, prepare ...
Roundup: Girls fall short on football field
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After dropping a pair of league contests, Boulder City High School’s flag football team will need to bounce back quickly with the postseason looming ahead.

(Deborah Wall) The Yuma Territorial Prison in Yuma, Arizona, opened in 1876 and housed more tha ...
Yuma’s history on full display
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

A weekend getaway to Yuma, Arizona, isn’t a destination for those seeking glitz and glamour, but it’s an interesting town noted for its historic sites and outdoor spots.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior forward Matt Morton, se ...
Eagles’ win resonates
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team earned a huge 57-39 victory over rival Chaparral on Jan. 30, rebounding from its only league loss of the season. They were defeated by the Cowboys 65-59 on Jan. 8.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Emily Rinella, seen in ...
Team finds itself at crossroad
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team finds itself at a crossroad after splitting a pair of recent games.

Roundup: Girls remain atop league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team remains in first place in the 3A Sunrise League standings after routing Chaparral 52-20 on Jan. 30.

(Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Junior Ethan Speaker runs drills during pract ...
Scouts see Speaker’s star soar
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

When Boulder City High School star basketball player Ethan Speaker steps onto the hardwood, all eyes are on him — eyes of his coach, opposing players and coaches, the crowd and college recruiters and evaluators.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Scooting his defender out of the way, Boulder City High ...
Eagles boost win streak to five
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball team won a trio of games during its recent slate of play.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Emily Rinella, seen fig ...
Balanced play keeps Lady Eagles in win column
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team routed a trio of opponents during recent play. Coming together offensively, the Lady Eagles defeated Western 33-6 on Jan. 22, Mojave 34-0 on Friday, Jan. 24, and Valley 34-7 on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Making her way to the basket, Boulder City High School ...
Roundup: Girls rebound with three wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from its first league loss of the season, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team routed three opponents during its most recent slate of games.

(Deborah Wall) Visitors should allow at least an hour to stroll around the grounds and building ...
Cowboy culture central to Wickenburg
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Mild winters, interesting history and striking scenery make Wickenburg, Arizona, an outstanding choice for a winter getaway. Located in high Sonoran Desert about 3½ hours south of Las Vegas, the town is surrounded by rolling hills full of picturesque Sonoran vegetation such as saguaro, ocotillo and barrel cactus.