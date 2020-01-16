44°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Sports

Alexander helps seal girls’ victory

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 15, 2020 - 4:08 pm
 

Senior girls basketball star Keely Alexander sealed a crucial 44-40 league victory for Boulder City High School over rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Ahead 42-40 with two seconds remaining after some late-game heroics from Moapa Valley cut a 10-point lead, Alexander stepped to the free throw line with two attempts, nailing both to ice the game.

“I never had a doubt when she went up to the line,” head coach Lisa Foster said. “I knew she was going to make both free throws. That’s just her.”

Scoring a game-high 18 points for the Lady Eagles, Alexander put any existing pressure aside to help lead her team to victory.

“I was kind of in the moment when I stepped to the line,” Alexander said. “I told myself that if I’m feeling any kind of pressure, that I needed to let it go. I knew those two free throws were the most important thing in the game and I couldn’t let anything get in the way of that.”

Gaining key contributions from senior Ellie Howard (11 points) and junior Callie Williams (eight points), this was the Lady Eagles’ second victory this season over the Pirates, a team they know they’re going to battle down to the wire with for first place in the 3A Sunrise League.

“It feels really good to earn this win,” Alexander said. “Winning a game like this takes a team effort. It takes everyone to beat a team like them. We’re all fighting for first place, so this game means so much considering they’re our biggest rival and one of the best teams in the league.”

Winners of three consecutive games, the Lady Eagles defeated Chaparral 62-40 on Jan. 8 and 4A opponent Cheyenne 62-53 on Friday, Jan 10.

“The girls are doing really good,” Foster said. “I’m super excited. We can be really good if they continue to play like this.”

Against the Lady Cowboys, Howard led the way with a game-high 28 points; Alexander added 12 points. Senior Sophia Morris and sophomore Ella McKenzie each scored 6 points.

Against Cheyenne, Howard scored a game-high 28 points with 10 rebounds, while Alexander scored 24 points. Sophomore Sami Bahde added 6 points and Williams dished out six assists.

Currently in first place in the 3A Sunrise standings, the Lady Eagles will travel to rival Virgin Valley today, Jan. 16, followed by a home game against Somerset Academy Sky Pointe on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Rising up for a 3-point attempt, Boulder City High Scho ...
Eagles get much-needed win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Needing a victory desperately, Boulder City High School boys basketball team ended a three-game skid with a 57-49 win over rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Makaela Perkins, seen t ...
Roundup: BCHS sees success on gridiron
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team picked up a pair of victories this week, defeating SLAM Academy on Jan. 9 and Del Sol on Monday, Jan. 13.

(Deborah Wall) Although named Bryce Canyon, the national park in southwestern Utah is composed ...
Winter casts extraordinary coat on Bryce’s hoodoos
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Bryce Canyon National Park is an extraordinary place any time of year, but in winter it’s even more magnificent, yet more affordable.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Kamry Bailey, seen thro ...
Seven earn all-Southern Nevada honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Seven Boulder City High School athletes made the All-Southern Nevada, representing the top athletes regardless of classification and showcasing their excellence in their respective sports.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Junior Ethan Speaker slams home a thunderous dunk again ...
Eagles get statement win against Foothill
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball team routed 4A Foothill 69-53 on Monday, Jan. 6, making a statement to the rest of the 3A classification.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Emily Rinella, a senior at Boulder City High School, ru ...
Moapa upends Lady Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team dropped its first contest of the season to rival Moapa Valley 20-19 on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Ladd Cox grapples with ...
Roundup: Wrestlers get firmer grip on season lead
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing to make its claim as the top wrestling program in the 3A classification, Boulder City High School defeated 4A programs Legacy and Mojave on Tuesday, Jan. 7 .

(Deborah Wall) The best places to hike near Palm Springs, California, is at the Indian Canyons. ...
Palm Springs’ myriad activities attract outdoor enthusiasts
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Palm Springs, California, is a favorite winter getaway destination for active Southern Nevadans because it’s fairly close, about four hours, and there are lots of outdoor activities to enjoy. You can hike, play golf, swim and even play in the snow all in the same day. One can hike among the palm trees in the desert, yet easily access alpine forests where you might even find a lot of snow to play in.

(Kim Cox) Octavian Trumbo, left, who wrestled at Boulder City High School, celebrates his title ...
Trumbo wins MMA championship
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Making a name for himself in the amateur fighting ranks, Octavian Trumbo, a Boulder City High School class of 2017 graduate, became the lightweight champion in the mixed martial arts Tuff-N-Uff competition Dec. 21.

(John Ballistere) Members of the boys varsity basketball team from Boulder City High School too ...
Holiday tournaments boost players’ skills
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in holiday tournaments this past week to stay prepared for the upcoming second-half stretch of the season, both Boulder City High School basketball programs found success on the court during winter break.