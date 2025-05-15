76°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Editorials

EDITORIAL: New CCEA-backed scheme would strike out students

Clark County Education Association Executive Director John Vellardita speaks during a press con ...
Clark County Education Association Executive Director John Vellardita speaks during a press conference in response to the ongoing CCSD budget issues, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
The Clark County School district police vehicle is seen as students at Desert Oasis High School ...
EDITORIAL: Restorative justice policy increased school violence in Nevada
Time to make a move
Feds should force California’s hand on water use
Basketball teams merit accolades
Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated May 18, 2025 - 9:00 pm

The problems with Nevada’s public schools won’t be fixed by teachers spending less time in the classroom. Yet that could be a consequence of a proposal pending in Carson City.

The Senate Government Affairs Committee recently heard Senate Bill 161 and moved it to the floor. The bill would allow teachers unions to petition a court for the ability to strike. It’s now illegal for Nevada public employees to strike.

Under the legislation, a union could justify a strike based on grievances involving class size, the number of teachers in the district or a policy related to the emotional or mental health of teachers. A court could sanction a strike upon a finding that it would “be equally or less detrimental” to students “than the continuance of the alleged policy or condition.”

Further, the bill would remove penalties on teachers who engaged in an illegal strike. Only the union could be punished. And it would redefine the legal definition of “strike” to exclude teachers coordinating sick-outs or walking out of individual schools.

It isn’t hard to figure out who this bill would benefit — and it’s not students.

Fewer than two years ago, the Clark County Education Association attempted to use tactics such as these to pressure the Clark County School District during contentious contract negotiations. The district went to court to prevent the union from striking. A judge ruled against the district, finding there wasn’t enough evidence that the union would initiate a work stoppage. Then several schools couldn’t open because of rolling sick-outs.

“The court finds that a strike has occurred,” District Judge Crystal Eller said in September 2023. She imposed a preliminary injunction, and both school and contract negotiations continued. The district and union eventually agreed to a lucrative pay package for teachers.

But the union wasn’t satisfied. It collected signatures for a ballot measure that would allow teachers to strike. In Nevada, initiatives go to the Legislature before the voters. The union wants to use the threat of that initiative as leverage to pass a bill such as SB161, which is slightly less destructive. In Nevada, enabled by a compliant state Supreme Court, initiative sponsors can withdraw their initiatives.

But this legalized blackmail works only if your opponents believe the initiative will pass. That’s unlikely in this case. There are good reasons to ban public employees from striking. Strikes by public employees are strikes against the public and, in some cases, threaten public safety. Public employees shouldn’t be able to extort concessions from the taxpayers who support them. Nevada’s binding arbitration process is already slanted in favor of the union.

Allowing teachers to strike is bad policy. Democrats should be working to advance the interests of students, not union officials.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Time to make a move
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

This is probably one of the most difficult columns I will have to write during my tenure as editor of the Boulder City Review. And that’s because my time at the helm of the paper is coming to an end.

Feds should force California’s hand on water use
By / RJ

California officials continue to be the lone holdout on an agreement among seven Colorado River states to cut water usage. Despite imposing numerous “deadlines” for such a deal, federal officials have yet to intervene. They must reconsider if the thirsty Golden State refuses to budge.

Basketball teams merit accolades
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

The Boulder City Review is sending special commendations to the boys of the basketball teams at Garrett Junior High and Boulder City High schools.

Mayor’s example serves us well
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

If you missed Mayor Joe Hardy’s first State of the City address last Thursday, you missed a fun event.

Parent’s duties never end
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Call it the Mom Gene — or better yet the Parent Gene.

Hate, hateful actions must be stopped
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Just when I was starting to get hopeful that the spirit of the holiday season would linger into the new year, bringing more joy and kindness to the community, several incidents quickly soured that idea.

Season brings out best in people
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

There’s just something about December that tends to bring out the good in people. They seem to smile more and think about others more.

(Boulder City Review file photo)
Nevada’s water proposal deserves good long look
Special to the Boulder City Review

The Department of Interior has shied away from imposing a comprehensive conservation plan on Colorado River users, preferring instead that the seven states involved hash out their own agreement to address shortages tied to drought and overallocation.

’Twas the baking before Christmas
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

A few years ago, many readers commented how much they enjoyed my column about holiday baking and requested that I make this an annual tradition. Though my holiday baking has since expanded into the entire month of December so that more family and friends can enjoy the fruits of my labor, the true spirit of the message remains. I promise to stay knee-deep in flour, sugar and spices, and wish all a sweet holiday season and new year.