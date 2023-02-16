38°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Basketball teams merit accolades

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
February 15, 2023 - 4:04 pm
 

The Boulder City Review is sending special commendations to the boys of the basketball teams at Garrett Junior High and Boulder City High schools.

They played their hearts out this winter only to have officials end their seasons due to administrative errors and technicalities.

In just a matter of a few days, the teams from both schools were disqualified, ending all hopes of postseason play and league championships.

Garrett went from a 8-0 season to an 0-8 season, and the Nevada Interscholastic Athletic Association has determined BCHS should forfeit all of its games, going from 8-1 to 0-9.

Fortunately, for the Eagles, their eligibility and spot in the playoffs were restored Monday night after an extensive hearing with the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association. Good heads prevailed and the boys were not punished for a clerical error by an adult.

The regional playoffs were shifted to accommodate their return and the Eagles will face Somerset Academy Sky Pointe on their home court at 6:30 tonight.

Unfortunately for the Bobcats, the season ended on a sad note as two of the team’s players were deemed ineligible to play.

Eligibility at the middle school level is limited to six consecutive semesters, which would account for the entire three years a child attends classes. But, these two students were in their seventh semester as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And here’s where it gets complicated. One set of rules — those from Clark County School District — limits eligibility to six semesters, but another says the COVID years don’t count toward eligibility. Those rules, however, are from the NAIA, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, which has nothing to do with middle and high school sports in Nevada. It’s possible that someone meant to look up the rules for the NIAA, which oversees high school athletics in the state and serves as a loose guideline for middle school sports. But, those rules jive with the ones from CCSD, which limit a middle schoolers’ eligibility to six consecutive semesters.

While nothing can be done to change the outcome of this season, action needs to be taken to prevent these types of decisions from happening in the future.

I’m not sure if it’s the coaches or athletic directors’ responsibility, but someone needs to verify all players’ eligibility at the beginning of the season instead of waiting until it is practically over or someone complains, which appears to have been the case for both schools.

If no one from the schools’ staff can do this, maybe there is a parent who could volunteer to make sure all the paperwork is in order.

Granted, the process for determining eligibility is “cumbersome,” according to Daphne Brownson, vice principal at BCHS, who oversees sporting activities.

And perhaps that is part of where the problem began and a simplified set of rules is needed.

Regardless of official championships, the boys from both teams are winners in our book.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Kayla Kirk) Kayla Kirk
Area’s natural beauty must be preserved
By Kayla Kirk Boulder City Review

Anyone who has driven into Henderson in the past few months has likely seen the new homes going up in the Black Mountain area. And when I say “going up” I mean it literally; these homes are being built onto the side of the mountain itself.

Rod Woodbury
Digital world lets you experience museums
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum located in the historic Boulder Dam Hotel collects, preserves and exhibits thousands of artifacts, documents and photos that tell the story of the men and women who built Hoover Dam and established Boulder City. Its unique collections are recognized by the National Park Service as an integral part of its Save America’s Treasures program. Now those treasures are becoming more accessible than ever as the museum embarks on a major project to make and display digital copies of its holdings.

G. Kevin Savord
Help self before helping others
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

Lending a hand to others in time of need and helping out in dire circumstances seems to be the American way. The United States has been No. 1 in rendering aid to the many causes requiring assistance worldwide. Not every situation has been remedied ideally; however, our support has rarely wavered.

Ron Russ
Funny business a funny business
By Ron Russ Boulder City Review

Perhaps you’ve read my bio and noted I claim to have performed stand-up comedy in “another lifetime.” OK, the other lifetime reference is figurative if you hadn’t already guessed. No allegations of being a comic as someone who has passed away from this mortal plane.

Mayor’s example serves us well
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

If you missed Mayor Joe Hardy’s first State of the City address last Thursday, you missed a fun event.

(Kayla Kirk) Kayla Kirk
COVID complicates raising children
By Kayla Kirk Boulder City Review

Millennial parents have been thrown some curveballs as we’ve transitioned into parenting. The largest and most unprecedented curveball was a global pandemic that shut down all schools, day cares, public parks, events and any other community support that most parents relied on for educating and entertaining their children.

Parent’s duties never end
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Call it the Mom Gene — or better yet the Parent Gene.

(Photo courtesy Rod Woodbury) Bollards, topped with striped warning signs, have been placed aro ...
Need for B Hill bollards baffling
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

Leslie and I sometimes go jogging to exercise. Actually, it’s more like shuffling. But when you’re old enough to get the senior discount at Denny’s, any locomotion means it’s a good day.

Hate, hateful actions must be stopped
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Just when I was starting to get hopeful that the spirit of the holiday season would linger into the new year, bringing more joy and kindness to the community, several incidents quickly soured that idea.

Ron Russ
New year brings new big innings
By Ron Russ Boulder City Review

As we swing into the new year — ready or not — I’ll use a baseball analogy. We are in the top of the first inning just after the ceremonial first pitch from Father Time. Or, Mother Time identifying as Father Time. You know, it is 2023.