50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Feds should force California’s hand on water use

By Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2023 - 3:33 pm
 

California officials continue to be the lone holdout on an agreement among seven Colorado River states to cut water usage. Despite imposing numerous “deadlines” for such a deal, federal officials have yet to intervene. They must reconsider if the thirsty Golden State refuses to budge.

Six of the seven states — including Nevada — reached an accord last month to impose significant cuts on water allocations of nearly 20 percent. But California, which devours the most Colorado River water of any state, refused to go along. The state bases its position, in part, on the belief that legal precedent, archaic water law and its political clout will protect its domain.

In reality, the state is trying to preserve its agriculture industry.

It’s a common misconception that urban growth drives Colorado River water use. Not true. The 1922 compact among the seven states created the groundwork for problems because the allocations were based on exaggerated water flow estimates. A major and persistent drought over the past two decades has made the situation much worse.

But while residential and urban conservation are vital to stretching a limited supply of a scarce resource, the success and fairness of any new water compact depends on a re-examination of how agricultural interests dominate consumption.

About 80 percent of Colorado River water use is directed to farming interests, primarily in California’s Imperial Valley, which gets about 3.1 million acre-feet a year, more than 70 percent of the state’s entire annual allocation and more than any other state. Many of the crops produced are water-intensive, including alfalfa, hay and almonds.

Various California water interests have proposed cutbacks of about 9 percent, “much less than the 15 percent to 30 percent cuts that federal water managers are waiting for,” according to CalMatters. The six other Colorado River states are seeking greater reductions from the largest users, but “California would prefer to stick with their interpretation of old legal agreements because they come out on top,” one water expert told the paper.

But as former Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt pointed out in a January commentary for the Nevada Independent, federal officials have the power to break the impasse by limiting deliveries that aren’t “reasonably required for beneficial use.”

Is it “beneficial” in times of drought to divert water to grow alfalfa in the desert? “What is reasonable for irrigation allocations in normal years may be entirely unreasonable” when the Colorado River system is under such stress, Mr. Babbitt writes. “It is now time for the Interior to use its … authority for an expansive review of all agricultural use contracts and to reduce allocations to reflect a fair measure of burden sharing.”

If the folks at Interior rattle that saber, they might be surprised by how fast California sees the light.

The views expressed above are those of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Basketball teams merit accolades
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

The Boulder City Review is sending special commendations to the boys of the basketball teams at Garrett Junior High and Boulder City High schools.

(Kayla Kirk) Kayla Kirk
Area’s natural beauty must be preserved
By Kayla Kirk Boulder City Review

Anyone who has driven into Henderson in the past few months has likely seen the new homes going up in the Black Mountain area. And when I say “going up” I mean it literally; these homes are being built onto the side of the mountain itself.

Rod Woodbury
Digital world lets you experience museums
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum located in the historic Boulder Dam Hotel collects, preserves and exhibits thousands of artifacts, documents and photos that tell the story of the men and women who built Hoover Dam and established Boulder City. Its unique collections are recognized by the National Park Service as an integral part of its Save America’s Treasures program. Now those treasures are becoming more accessible than ever as the museum embarks on a major project to make and display digital copies of its holdings.

G. Kevin Savord
Help self before helping others
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

Lending a hand to others in time of need and helping out in dire circumstances seems to be the American way. The United States has been No. 1 in rendering aid to the many causes requiring assistance worldwide. Not every situation has been remedied ideally; however, our support has rarely wavered.

Ron Russ
Funny business a funny business
By Ron Russ Boulder City Review

Perhaps you’ve read my bio and noted I claim to have performed stand-up comedy in “another lifetime.” OK, the other lifetime reference is figurative if you hadn’t already guessed. No allegations of being a comic as someone who has passed away from this mortal plane.

Mayor’s example serves us well
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

If you missed Mayor Joe Hardy’s first State of the City address last Thursday, you missed a fun event.

(Kayla Kirk) Kayla Kirk
COVID complicates raising children
By Kayla Kirk Boulder City Review

Millennial parents have been thrown some curveballs as we’ve transitioned into parenting. The largest and most unprecedented curveball was a global pandemic that shut down all schools, day cares, public parks, events and any other community support that most parents relied on for educating and entertaining their children.

Parent’s duties never end
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Call it the Mom Gene — or better yet the Parent Gene.

(Photo courtesy Rod Woodbury) Bollards, topped with striped warning signs, have been placed aro ...
Need for B Hill bollards baffling
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

Leslie and I sometimes go jogging to exercise. Actually, it’s more like shuffling. But when you’re old enough to get the senior discount at Denny’s, any locomotion means it’s a good day.

Hate, hateful actions must be stopped
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Just when I was starting to get hopeful that the spirit of the holiday season would linger into the new year, bringing more joy and kindness to the community, several incidents quickly soured that idea.