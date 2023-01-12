54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Parent’s duties never end

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
January 11, 2023 - 4:12 pm
 

Call it the Mom Gene — or better yet the Parent Gene.

For many women and men — as my husband likes to remind me — there’s just something innate that makes us want to be a parent or use parenting style skills. Often, it doesn’t become activated until a little one arrives, or it may even wait until your own parents have aged to the point where they need a little assistance.

For some the urge to parent doesn’t even require the presence of another human. There are many people who love their “fur babies” and treat them just as they would a child.

Once engaged, the gene never goes away. Sure, it may take an occasional nap, such as when you become an empty nester, but it wakes up when needed.

I have been thinking a lot about being a parent recently and what it means to be one.

I became an instant parent when I married my husband, who had a son. Though the gene had been triggered when we said “I do,” there was some resistance to putting it into action. I was hesitant to overstep boundaries and he was reluctant to let me fill in any gaps between his father and mother.

Of course, my work as a columnist and a casual mention in a piece about adjusting to having a child in my life didn’t help matters any.

And though it has taken nearly a quarter of a century, the bond between my stepson and I has grown close enough that my protective mama bear instincts come out whenever I suspect some sort of injustice in his life.

Now, many years later and after raising two kids, I have learned that while you can never actually stop being a parent, there can be a pleasant pause to parenting — for the most part.

Intermittent parenting duties pop in and out as the kids, who are off adulting, call in asking for advice or to share news.

But I’ve also noticed how that gene can go into stealth mode. For the past year my husband and I have been raising a puppy and we’ve gone through the same experiences as we did with our kids: potty training, teething and learning good manners, the latter of which we are still working on.

Just a couple of weeks shy of being 16 months old, our pup is a toddler. He is learning how to control his body and legs, which grew rapidly, and will run until he is exhausted and just falls asleep wherever he is.

Add into the mix a second child and the unexpected chaos that comes when you first become a parent has returned. When our kids arrived I often felt like that cartoon character left spinning in the street after an encounter with the Tasmanian Devil.

That spinning feeling returned last week when our youngest called to say she broke her leg and didn’t know what to do. With no support system and no way to work, Dad hopped in the car and brought our baby back home for some TLC and expert parental advice.

Knowing when to put the Parent Gene into play and when to let it go on standby so a child may assert their independence can be tricky, but at least we can take comfort in the fact that it’s here in case it’s needed.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Photo courtesy Rod Woodbury) Bollards, topped with striped warning signs, have been placed aro ...
Need for B Hill bollards baffling
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

Leslie and I sometimes go jogging to exercise. Actually, it’s more like shuffling. But when you’re old enough to get the senior discount at Denny’s, any locomotion means it’s a good day.

Hate, hateful actions must be stopped
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Just when I was starting to get hopeful that the spirit of the holiday season would linger into the new year, bringing more joy and kindness to the community, several incidents quickly soured that idea.

Ron Russ
New year brings new big innings
By Ron Russ Boulder City Review

As we swing into the new year — ready or not — I’ll use a baseball analogy. We are in the top of the first inning just after the ceremonial first pitch from Father Time. Or, Mother Time identifying as Father Time. You know, it is 2023.

Season brings out best in people
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

There’s just something about December that tends to bring out the good in people. They seem to smile more and think about others more.

(Boulder City Review file photo)
Nevada’s water proposal deserves good long look
Special to the Boulder City Review

The Department of Interior has shied away from imposing a comprehensive conservation plan on Colorado River users, preferring instead that the seven states involved hash out their own agreement to address shortages tied to drought and overallocation.

’Twas the baking before Christmas
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

A few years ago, many readers commented how much they enjoyed my column about holiday baking and requested that I make this an annual tradition. Though my holiday baking has since expanded into the entire month of December so that more family and friends can enjoy the fruits of my labor, the true spirit of the message remains. I promise to stay knee-deep in flour, sugar and spices, and wish all a sweet holiday season and new year.

(Kayla Kirk) Kayla Kirk
City’s Christmas spirit magical
By Kayla Kirk Boulder City Review

December may be my favorite month. There is something about the holiday season that melts away the responsibilities and pain points of everyday life. Even now that I’m an adult and I’ve peeked behind the curtain of what makes the “magic” of Christmas, I can still appreciate the familiar trappings and wonderment of the holiday season. And I truly believe that nowhere does Christmas quite like Boulder City.

Today’s puzzle: How to reduce stress
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Since I am a writer, it should come as no surprise to anyone that I like words and word games. A favorite at my home is crossword puzzles and today we are celebrating because it has been proclaimed National Crossword Solvers Day.

Rod Woodbury
Community has short Christmas wish list
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

Last week Boulder City got an unusual Christmas present. With the addition of our new council members, we now have a City Council comprised of individuals entirely different than those in office just a year and a half ago. We’re known for historic preservation. But that’s historic turnover. It’s never happened here before.