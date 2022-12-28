51°F
Opinion

Season brings out best in people

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
December 28, 2022 - 3:45 pm
 

There’s just something about December that tends to bring out the good in people. They seem to smile more and think about others more.

During the past few weeks, I have been fortunate enough to see that good, to see people sharing the best parts of themselves.

It started with the annual Luminaria, community Christmas tree lighting, Doodlebug Craft Bazaar and Santa’s Electric Night Parade when hundreds of people donated their time and talents to brighten the season and make things merry. And it hasn’t stopped.

Those first few days of the month were a whirlwind of wonderful moments as people came together as a community to welcome the holiday season. And in doing so, several groups also were able to raise funds to support worthwhile causes during the coming year.

Then came more events, including the Best Dam Wine Walk’s popular ugly sweater contest, Night of Lights at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children and Jingle Jam, a new celebration that featured a variety of activities along with some holiday shopping.

Of course, that jolly old elf — also known as Santa Claus — was popping up everywhere to help spread that good cheer. It’s hard to be grumpy when a man in a bright red suit is “ho, ho, ho-ing” and passing out candy.

Aside from all the fun, there were some seriously good moments, too.

The annual Angel Tree project presented by Emergency Aid of Boulder City gave gifts to more than 100 children and 260 senior citizens, thanks to the generosity of community residents. (They actually got a jump start on the spirit of giving in November when the local Elks lodge hosted Pancakes and Pajamas.)

When the winter solstice arrived, I was invited to a celebration where good food and even better conversations were the highlights of the evening.

But, for me, the best part was when everyone gathered outdoors underneath a clear sky with a sliver of a crescent moon to share their hopes and goals for the coming year. It was heartwarming to hear that not one person’s thoughts were turned inward. Instead, everyone wished good things for those around them, the community, the world and the Earth itself.

Then, just a few days ago, on Christmas, about 100 folks gathered to make sure that no one had to be alone that day. People volunteered to cook and serve dinner to fellow residents of the community. The room was decorated to help set a festive atmosphere and bad moods were checked at the door.

Everyone was greeted with a smile and made to feel welcome. The event seemed to embody what the season should be about.

All these warm fuzzies helped melt away the woes from earlier this year and made me long for a year of December. It is my hope for 2023 that we can keep that spirit of camaraderie and giving throughout the year.

Wishing you all a happy and healthy new year.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

