73°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Search for Central Market tenant continues

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
September 11, 2025 - 5:13 pm
 

It’s been just short of two months since of a trio of friends, who are also longtime local property and business owners, made an announcement that piqued the interest of many in Boulder City.

Bret Runion, Grant Turner and Ed Cave announced in early July that they had not only purchased the former Central Market building on Arizona Street but that their goal was to bring in a small chain store to lease the building and call it home.

Needless to say, the three received plenty of input, inquiries and appreciation for the proposed plan.

“First and foremost, the positive feedback has been both consistent and overwhelming,” Runion said late last week. “Without doubt, the community is indeed craving a downtown market. We can hardly go out in Boulder City without hearing supportive input from fellow residents.”

Since the announcement, they have been seeking that right fit for the location. For now, the search continues.

“We knew from the beginning that finding the perfect operator was imperative,” Runion said. “We are patiently searching, but we knew that it would take time.”

He added that with community-wide support, including from the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce and City Hall, “We have been planting seeds, all the while we are fine-tuning both our message and our criteria. We really want to get this right the first time.”

Turner agreed.

“We are interviewing applicants and being very discerning in our effort to find a market that meets all of the community’s needs and desires, such as a meat market, flowers, fresh produce,” Turner said. “We feel very optimistic and we definitely feel that we have momentum, based on the extraordinary feedback.”

Turner added that, “It might be worth mentioning that by a wide margin Trader Joe’s was the overall top choice of the community.”

Cave expressed similar thoughts in July.

“We’ve always felt getting a grocery store back in that location was ideal,” he said. “The demographics and housing in this area have changed greatly over the years. We used to have two chain supermarkets and Central Market, co-existing at the same time. Now we’re down to just one so we feel this is a prime opportunity, especially with its location.”

At the time of the announcement, Chamber CEO Jill Rowland Lagan said, “There is a lot of excitement knowing the new owners of the old market just might be the town heroes and bring back the hometown grocery store we’ve all been missing for many years.”

“It’s such an iconic location that will add to the quality of life for our residents as well as build on the number of guests within the Historic Downtown,” said Rowland Lagan.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
bcr default image
About 83% of students feel safe at BC schools
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Councilwoman Sherri Jorgensen was full of praise regarding a recent all-schools event at the high school.

Courtesy image The Senior Center of Boulder City will receive 85% of community development bloc ...
Local aid groups get fed grant funding
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The city has approved disbursement of almost $255,000 in federally-supplied community development block grant (CDBG) funds to three local entities: the Senior Center, Emergency Aid and Lend A Hand.

bcr default image
Planning commission approves Tract 350 variance request
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Toll Brothers bettered their record in front of the planning commission to 2-1 last month when the developer got approval for a variance request related to the width of lots in Tract 350.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boys from the BCHS senior class of 2026 participate in one of a h ...
Kicking Off the New Year
Photos by Ron Eland/ Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School held its traditional back-to-school assembly this past Friday. School spirit and enthusiasm filled the gym as classes competed against one another to hold the coveted Spirit Stick. Aside from games, members of the fall sports teams performed to songs.

bcr default image
BC Electric’s Medo makes accusations about e-bike/scooter law
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

While the great majority of public comment surrounding the issues of unsafe usage — often by juveniles — of e-bikes and electric scooters was firmly on the side of the city “doing something,” not everyone is onboard.

Screenshot Of every dollar collected in Boulder City for property taxes, only a dime goes to th ...
So where does that RDA money come from?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It wasn’t all about donuts or whether super bright pink is an appropriate color for a building in the historic district. In addition to donuts it was about, well, dollars.

King to participate in essay contest
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Last week, it was announced that fourth graders throughout the state are invited to participate in an essay contest, with the winner receiving the honor of lighting the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review E-bikes and scooters parked at Garrett Junior High School.
Really better buy that helmet
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

With a couple of significant amendments, the city council voted unanimously to pass an ordinance regulating the use of e-bikes and e-scooters in Boulder City. The ordinance passed unanimously Tuesday and will take effect on Sept. 18.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The "Coming Soon" sign in front of the old 7-11 has been up for m ...
Nevada Way to go Pink … and pay for the privilege
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The main topic of discussion was color. As in color of a building when the board of the Boulder City Redevelopment Agency (aka the city council) met two weeks ago.