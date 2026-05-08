IDs released after 2 found dead in Boulder City

The Clark County coroner’s office continues to investigate the cause and manner of death for both.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A home on Robinson Lane in Boulder City was the site of a death investigation of an elderly couple late last week.

Two people found dead in a Boulder City home on Thursday have been identified as Nancy and Charles Lyons, both 83.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office continues to investigate the cause and manner of death for both. Police have released little other information on the circumstances of the deaths.

“This case is still in the very preliminary stages of investigation,” said Boulder City spokeswoman Lisa LaPlante in a Monday email. “We are awaiting results from the Clark County Coroner’s Office to make a determination on cause and manner of death.”

LaPlante said Tuesday that police have been informed the coroner’s report on the deaths could take several weeks to complete.

The two were found after the Boulder City Police Department responded to an emergency call from Robinson Lane just before noon. The call came from a family member who found two adults dead inside the home, a press release said. The two lived at the residence.

Investigators believe the deaths were an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public, according to the release.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com.