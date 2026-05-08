BCHS band performs in Disneyland

There are performances, and then there are moments that become part of the magic.

There are performances, and then there are moments that become part of the magic.

Recently, the Boulder City High School Marching Band had the incredible opportunity to perform at Disneyland, bringing their talent and energy to one of the most iconic stages in the world. As they marched through the park, our students became part of the Disneyland experience itself—entertaining guests from around the globe and adding to the joy and excitement that makes the park so special.

From the first note to the final step, our Eagles represented Boulder City with pride, precision, and heart. For many of our students, this was more than just a performance—it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and a chance to showcase months of hard work and dedication in a setting unlike any other.

We could not be prouder of our marching band for sharing their music, their spirit, and a little piece of BCHS with the world.

Comments from the kids:

Racheal Ramis, senior, color guard: “Being able to perform the high school fight song one more time as a senior on an international stage was a surreal experience that I will treasure for years to come.”

Austin Hower, sophomore, percussionist: “Marching in the Disneyland parade with the Boulder City High School marching band was a fun and rewarding experience, and I’m glad I had the opportunity to be part of it.”

Ellis Long, junior - banner holder: “Going on the Disneyland trip gave me a chance to connect with people I probably wouldn’t have talked to otherwise, and it made the whole experience even more enjoyable.”